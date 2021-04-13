St. Louis 14, Washington 3

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|
|Totals
|37
|14
|15
|13
|
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Edman rf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Turner ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|
|Stevenson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nogowski ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soto rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Arenado 3b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sosa ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Voth p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|DeJong ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Pérez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Carpenter 2b
|4
|2
|1
|3
|
|Bell 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Carlson cf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Ponce de Leon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castro 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knizner c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|3
|2
|
|Williams lf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Avila c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Flaherty p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Strasburg p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dean ph
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Avilán p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mercer ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Whitley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Thomas ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Washington
|001
|000
|002
|—
|3
|St. Louis
|104
|090
|00x
|—
|14
E_Castro (1), Soto (1), Arenado (1). DP_Washington 1, St. Louis 0. LOB_Washington 6, St. Louis 8. 2B_Soto (1), Schwarber (2), Harrison (1). HR_Goldschmidt (1), Arenado (3), Carpenter (1). SF_Dean (1), Carpenter (1).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Strasburg L,0-1
|4
|
|8
|8
|7
|5
|3
|Avilán
|1
|
|6
|6
|3
|2
|1
|Suero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Voth
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pérez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Flaherty W,2-0
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|6
|Cabrera
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Whitley
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ponce de Leon
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
Strasburg pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.
HBP_Flaherty (Robles).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Sean Barber; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_3:24. A_12,714 (45,494).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments