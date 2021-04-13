On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
St. Louis 14, Washington 3

By The Associated Press
April 13, 2021 11:28 pm
< a min read
      
Washington St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 3 6 3 Totals 37 14 15 13
Robles cf 3 0 0 0 Edman rf 5 2 2 0
Turner ss 3 1 0 0 Goldschmidt 1b 4 2 2 3
Stevenson rf 1 0 0 0 Nogowski ph-1b 1 0 0 0
Soto rf 3 0 1 1 Arenado 3b 3 2 2 3
Suero p 0 0 0 0 Sosa ph-3b 1 0 0 0
Voth p 0 0 0 0 DeJong ss 4 2 1 0
Pérez p 1 0 0 0 Carpenter 2b 4 2 1 3
Bell 1b 3 1 0 0 Carlson cf 4 2 3 0
Schwarber lf 4 1 2 0 Ponce de Leon p 0 0 0 0
Castro 3b 4 0 0 0 Knizner c 3 1 1 0
Harrison 2b 4 0 3 2 Williams lf 4 1 2 3
Avila c 3 0 0 0 Flaherty p 2 0 1 0
Strasburg p 2 0 0 0 Dean ph 1 0 0 1
Avilán p 0 0 0 0 Cabrera p 0 0 0 0
Mercer ss 2 0 0 0 Whitley p 0 0 0 0
Thomas ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Washington 001 000 002 3
St. Louis 104 090 00x 14

E_Castro (1), Soto (1), Arenado (1). DP_Washington 1, St. Louis 0. LOB_Washington 6, St. Louis 8. 2B_Soto (1), Schwarber (2), Harrison (1). HR_Goldschmidt (1), Arenado (3), Carpenter (1). SF_Dean (1), Carpenter (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Strasburg L,0-1 4 8 8 7 5 3
Avilán 1 6 6 3 2 1
Suero 1 0 0 0 0 0
Voth 1 1 0 0 0 1
Pérez 1 0 0 0 0 2
St. Louis
Flaherty W,2-0 5 3 1 1 0 6
Cabrera 1 0 0 0 0 2
Whitley 2 1 0 0 0 1
Ponce de Leon 1 2 2 2 2 0

Strasburg pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Flaherty (Robles).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Sean Barber; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:24. A_12,714 (45,494).

