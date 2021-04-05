St. Louis 4, Miami 1

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|5
|3
|4
|14
|
|Edman 2b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.200
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.375
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.412
|DeJong ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.200
|O’Neill lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|Molina c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.231
|Carlson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.091
|Dean rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Williams rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ponce de Leon p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Hicks p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Carpenter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Reyes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|1
|6
|
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Marte cf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.467
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.357
|Duvall rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.077
|Anderson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Berti 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Rogers p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Curtiss p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Sierra ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Holloway p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Brinson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Cimber p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Detwiler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|St. Louis
|300
|010
|000_4
|5
|0
|Miami
|000
|010
|000_1
|5
|0
a-singled for Curtiss in the 5th. b-struck out for Hicks in the 7th. c-flied out for Holloway in the 7th.
LOB_St. Louis 4, Miami 7. 2B_Molina (1), Anderson (1). HR_Edman (1), off Curtiss. RBIs_Molina 2 (4), Edman (1), Marte (2). CS_O’Neill (1). SF_Marte.
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 1 (Dean); Miami 2 (Alfaro, Aguilar). RISP_St. Louis 1 for 4; Miami 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Dickerson.
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ponce de Leon, W, 1-0
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|93
|1.80
|Hicks, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|Gallegos, H, 1
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|0.00
|Reyes, S, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0.00
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rogers, L, 0-1
|4
|
|2
|3
|2
|4
|6
|77
|4.50
|Curtiss
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|26
|9.00
|Holloway
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|0.00
|Cimber
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.50
|Detwiler
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.00
HBP_Ponce de Leon 2 (Marte,Marte). WP_Rogers. PB_Alfaro (1).
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T_3:09. A_4,605 (36,742).
