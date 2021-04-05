Trending:
St. Louis 4, Miami 1

By The Associated Press
April 5, 2021 10:04 pm
1 min read
      
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 4 5 3 4 14
Edman 2b 3 2 1 1 1 0 .200
Goldschmidt 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .375
Arenado 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .412
DeJong ss 3 1 0 0 1 3 .200
O’Neill lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .188
Molina c 4 0 1 2 0 1 .231
Carlson cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .091
Dean rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Williams rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Ponce de Leon p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Hicks p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Carpenter ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Reyes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 5 1 1 6
Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .100
Marte cf 1 0 0 1 0 0 .467
Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .357
Duvall rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .077
Anderson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .182
Rojas ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .286
Alfaro c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .200
Berti 2b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .250
Rogers p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Curtiss p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Sierra ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .333
Holloway p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Brinson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Cimber p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Detwiler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
St. Louis 300 010 000_4 5 0
Miami 000 010 000_1 5 0

a-singled for Curtiss in the 5th. b-struck out for Hicks in the 7th. c-flied out for Holloway in the 7th.

LOB_St. Louis 4, Miami 7. 2B_Molina (1), Anderson (1). HR_Edman (1), off Curtiss. RBIs_Molina 2 (4), Edman (1), Marte (2). CS_O’Neill (1). SF_Marte.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 1 (Dean); Miami 2 (Alfaro, Aguilar). RISP_St. Louis 1 for 4; Miami 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Dickerson.

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ponce de Leon, W, 1-0 5 3 1 1 1 3 93 1.80
Hicks, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 0.00
Gallegos, H, 1 2 1 0 0 0 2 26 0.00
Reyes, S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 0.00
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rogers, L, 0-1 4 2 3 2 4 6 77 4.50
Curtiss 1 2 1 1 0 2 26 9.00
Holloway 2 0 0 0 0 3 22 0.00
Cimber 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 4.50
Detwiler 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.00

HBP_Ponce de Leon 2 (Marte,Marte). WP_Rogers. PB_Alfaro (1).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_3:09. A_4,605 (36,742).

