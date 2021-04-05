St. Louis 4, Miami 1

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 4 5 3 4 14 Edman 2b 3 2 1 1 1 0 .200 Goldschmidt 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .375 Arenado 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .412 DeJong ss 3 1 0 0 1 3 .200 O’Neill lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .188 Molina c 4 0 1 2 0 1 .231 Carlson cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .091 Dean rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Williams rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Ponce de Leon p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Hicks p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Carpenter ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Reyes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 5 1 1 6 Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .100 Marte cf 1 0 0 1 0 0 .467 Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .357 Duvall rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .077 Anderson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .182 Rojas ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .286 Alfaro c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .200 Berti 2b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .250 Rogers p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Curtiss p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Sierra ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .333 Holloway p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Brinson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Cimber p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Detwiler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

St. Louis 300 010 000_4 5 0 Miami 000 010 000_1 5 0

a-singled for Curtiss in the 5th. b-struck out for Hicks in the 7th. c-flied out for Holloway in the 7th.

LOB_St. Louis 4, Miami 7. 2B_Molina (1), Anderson (1). HR_Edman (1), off Curtiss. RBIs_Molina 2 (4), Edman (1), Marte (2). CS_O’Neill (1). SF_Marte.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 1 (Dean); Miami 2 (Alfaro, Aguilar). RISP_St. Louis 1 for 4; Miami 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Dickerson.

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ponce de Leon, W, 1-0 5 3 1 1 1 3 93 1.80 Hicks, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 0.00 Gallegos, H, 1 2 1 0 0 0 2 26 0.00 Reyes, S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 0.00

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rogers, L, 0-1 4 2 3 2 4 6 77 4.50 Curtiss 1 2 1 1 0 2 26 9.00 Holloway 2 0 0 0 0 3 22 0.00 Cimber 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 4.50 Detwiler 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.00

HBP_Ponce de Leon 2 (Marte,Marte). WP_Rogers. PB_Alfaro (1).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_3:09. A_4,605 (36,742).

