St. Louis 4, Miami 2

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 4 6 3 4 12 Edman rf-2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .200 Goldschmidt 1b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .333 Arenado 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .400 DeJong ss 3 0 0 1 1 1 .167 Carpenter 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Reyes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Molina c 3 0 2 1 0 1 .313 O’Neill lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .150 Carlson cf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .133 Gant p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Williams ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Helsley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Cabrera p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Nogowski ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .500 Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Dean rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 7 1 6 10 Dickerson lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .143 Bleier p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Marte cf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .400 Cooper 1b 2 1 0 0 3 1 .273 Duvall rf 5 0 1 0 0 3 .111 Anderson 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .214 Chisholm Jr. 2b 3 0 1 1 0 2 .231 Alfaro c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .214 Rojas ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .278 Alcantara p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 b-Berti ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .250 Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — García p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Aguilar ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .357 1-Sierra pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333

St. Louis 000 003 001_4 6 2 Miami 100 010 000_2 7 1

a-struck out for Gant in the 5th. b-walked for Alcantara in the 6th. c-walked for Cabrera in the 7th. d-walked for García in the 8th.

1-ran for Aguilar in the 8th.

E_O’Neill 2 (2), Alcantara (1). LOB_St. Louis 7, Miami 11. 2B_Chisholm Jr. (1). HR_Carlson (2), off Bleier. RBIs_DeJong (4), Molina (5), Carlson (5), Chisholm Jr. (1). SB_Edman (1), Rojas (2). SF_Molina, Chisholm Jr..

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 2 (DeJong, O’Neill); Miami 7 (Chisholm Jr. 2, Dickerson 2, Alfaro, Marte). RISP_St. Louis 0 for 4; Miami 1 for 13.

Runners moved up_DeJong, Duvall. GIDP_Duvall, Rojas.

DP_St. Louis 2 (Arenado, Goldschmidt; Arenado, Carpenter, Goldschmidt).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gant 4 4 1 0 3 4 82 0.00 Helsley, W, 1-0 1 1-3 2 1 1 2 1 28 16.88 Cabrera, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 10 6.75 Gallegos, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 0.00 Webb, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 9 6.00 Reyes, S, 2-2 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 21 0.00

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alcantara, L, 0-1 6 4 3 2 2 10 93 1.50 Floro 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 0.00 García 1 1 0 0 1 0 24 3.00 Bleier 1 1 1 1 0 1 27 6.00

Inherited runners-scored_Cabrera 1-0, Reyes 1-0. IBB_off Alcantara (Carpenter). HBP_Gant (Dickerson). WP_Cabrera, Alcantara. PB_Alfaro (2).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:43. A_4,982 (36,742).

