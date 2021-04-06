St. Louis 4, Miami 2

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|3
|4
|12
|
|Edman rf-2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Arenado 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.400
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.167
|Carpenter 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Reyes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Molina c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.313
|O’Neill lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.150
|Carlson cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.133
|Gant p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Williams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Helsley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cabrera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Nogowski ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.500
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dean rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|1
|6
|10
|
|Dickerson lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Bleier p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Marte cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Cooper 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.273
|Duvall rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.111
|Anderson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.231
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Alcantara p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|b-Berti ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Aguilar ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.357
|1-Sierra pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|St. Louis
|000
|003
|001_4
|6
|2
|Miami
|100
|010
|000_2
|7
|1
a-struck out for Gant in the 5th. b-walked for Alcantara in the 6th. c-walked for Cabrera in the 7th. d-walked for García in the 8th.
1-ran for Aguilar in the 8th.
E_O’Neill 2 (2), Alcantara (1). LOB_St. Louis 7, Miami 11. 2B_Chisholm Jr. (1). HR_Carlson (2), off Bleier. RBIs_DeJong (4), Molina (5), Carlson (5), Chisholm Jr. (1). SB_Edman (1), Rojas (2). SF_Molina, Chisholm Jr..
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 2 (DeJong, O’Neill); Miami 7 (Chisholm Jr. 2, Dickerson 2, Alfaro, Marte). RISP_St. Louis 0 for 4; Miami 1 for 13.
Runners moved up_DeJong, Duvall. GIDP_Duvall, Rojas.
DP_St. Louis 2 (Arenado, Goldschmidt; Arenado, Carpenter, Goldschmidt).
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gant
|4
|
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|82
|0.00
|Helsley, W, 1-0
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|28
|16.88
|Cabrera, H, 1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|6.75
|Gallegos, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|0.00
|Webb, H, 1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|6.00
|Reyes, S, 2-2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|0.00
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alcantara, L, 0-1
|6
|
|4
|3
|2
|2
|10
|93
|1.50
|Floro
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|0.00
|García
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|3.00
|Bleier
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|27
|6.00
Inherited runners-scored_Cabrera 1-0, Reyes 1-0. IBB_off Alcantara (Carpenter). HBP_Gant (Dickerson). WP_Cabrera, Alcantara. PB_Alfaro (2).
Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_3:43. A_4,982 (36,742).
