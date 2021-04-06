Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

St. Louis 4, Miami 2

By The Associated Press
April 6, 2021 10:41 pm
1 min read
      
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 4 6 3 4 12
Edman rf-2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .200
Goldschmidt 1b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .333
Arenado 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .400
DeJong ss 3 0 0 1 1 1 .167
Carpenter 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Reyes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Molina c 3 0 2 1 0 1 .313
O’Neill lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .150
Carlson cf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .133
Gant p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Williams ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Helsley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cabrera p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Nogowski ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .500
Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dean rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 7 1 6 10
Dickerson lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .143
Bleier p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Marte cf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .400
Cooper 1b 2 1 0 0 3 1 .273
Duvall rf 5 0 1 0 0 3 .111
Anderson 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .214
Chisholm Jr. 2b 3 0 1 1 0 2 .231
Alfaro c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .214
Rojas ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .278
Alcantara p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
b-Berti ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .250
Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0
García p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Aguilar ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .357
1-Sierra pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
St. Louis 000 003 001_4 6 2
Miami 100 010 000_2 7 1

a-struck out for Gant in the 5th. b-walked for Alcantara in the 6th. c-walked for Cabrera in the 7th. d-walked for García in the 8th.

1-ran for Aguilar in the 8th.

E_O’Neill 2 (2), Alcantara (1). LOB_St. Louis 7, Miami 11. 2B_Chisholm Jr. (1). HR_Carlson (2), off Bleier. RBIs_DeJong (4), Molina (5), Carlson (5), Chisholm Jr. (1). SB_Edman (1), Rojas (2). SF_Molina, Chisholm Jr..

        Insight by AT&T: Register for a free 2-day event where technology experts in government and industry discuss how 5G will revolutionize the way government operates.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 2 (DeJong, O’Neill); Miami 7 (Chisholm Jr. 2, Dickerson 2, Alfaro, Marte). RISP_St. Louis 0 for 4; Miami 1 for 13.

Runners moved up_DeJong, Duvall. GIDP_Duvall, Rojas.

DP_St. Louis 2 (Arenado, Goldschmidt; Arenado, Carpenter, Goldschmidt).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gant 4 4 1 0 3 4 82 0.00
Helsley, W, 1-0 1 1-3 2 1 1 2 1 28 16.88
Cabrera, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 10 6.75
Gallegos, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 0.00
Webb, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 9 6.00
Reyes, S, 2-2 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 21 0.00
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Alcantara, L, 0-1 6 4 3 2 2 10 93 1.50
Floro 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 0.00
García 1 1 0 0 1 0 24 3.00
Bleier 1 1 1 1 0 1 27 6.00

Inherited runners-scored_Cabrera 1-0, Reyes 1-0. IBB_off Alcantara (Carpenter). HBP_Gant (Dickerson). WP_Cabrera, Alcantara. PB_Alfaro (2).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:43. A_4,982 (36,742).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|6 DevSecOps: Building Secure,...
4|6 Federal Insights Exchange Session -...
4|6 Visualizing Enterprise Network Posture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Mesa Verde National Park designated as the world’s 100th International Dark Sky Park