St. Louis 4, Miami 2

|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|3
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|1
|
|Edman rf-2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Dickerson lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bleier p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arenado 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Marte cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Cooper 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Carpenter 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duvall rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Reyes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Anderson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Molina c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|O’Neill lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Carlson cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gant p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alcantara p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Williams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Berti ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Helsley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nogowski ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Aguilar ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sierra pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dean rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|St. Louis
|000
|003
|001
|—
|4
|Miami
|100
|010
|000
|—
|2
E_O’Neill 2 (2), Alcantara (1). DP_St. Louis 2, Miami 0. LOB_St. Louis 7, Miami 11. 2B_Chisholm Jr. (1). HR_Carlson (2). SB_Edman (1), Rojas (2). SF_Molina (1), Chisholm Jr. (1).
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gant
|4
|
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|Helsley W,1-0
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Cabrera H,1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gallegos H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Webb H,1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Reyes S,2-2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alcantara L,0-1
|6
|
|4
|3
|2
|2
|10
|Floro
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|García
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bleier
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
HBP_Gant (Dickerson). WP_Cabrera, Alcantara.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_3:43. A_4,982 (36,742).
