St. Louis 4, Miami 2

St. Louis Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 4 6 3 Totals 32 2 7 1 Edman rf-2b 5 1 1 0 Dickerson lf 4 1 1 0 Goldschmidt 1b 5 1 1 0 Bleier p 0 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 3 1 1 0 Marte cf 5 0 1 0 DeJong ss 3 0 0 1 Cooper 1b 2 1 0 0 Carpenter 2b 3 0 0 0 Duvall rf 5 0 1 0 Reyes p 0 0 0 0 Anderson 3b 3 0 1 0 Molina c 3 0 2 1 Chisholm Jr. 2b 3 0 1 1 O’Neill lf 4 0 0 0 Alfaro c 4 0 1 0 Carlson cf 4 1 1 1 Rojas ss 4 0 1 0 Gant p 1 0 0 0 Alcantara p 2 0 0 0 Williams ph 1 0 0 0 Berti ph 0 0 0 0 Helsley p 0 0 0 0 Floro p 0 0 0 0 Cabrera p 0 0 0 0 García p 0 0 0 0 Nogowski ph 0 0 0 0 Aguilar ph 0 0 0 0 Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 Sierra pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Webb p 0 0 0 0 Dean rf 1 0 0 0

St. Louis 000 003 001 — 4 Miami 100 010 000 — 2

E_O’Neill 2 (2), Alcantara (1). DP_St. Louis 2, Miami 0. LOB_St. Louis 7, Miami 11. 2B_Chisholm Jr. (1). HR_Carlson (2). SB_Edman (1), Rojas (2). SF_Molina (1), Chisholm Jr. (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

St. Louis Gant 4 4 1 0 3 4 Helsley W,1-0 1 1-3 2 1 1 2 1 Cabrera H,1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Gallegos H,2 1 0 0 0 0 3 Webb H,1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Reyes S,2-2 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1

Miami Alcantara L,0-1 6 4 3 2 2 10 Floro 1 0 0 0 1 1 García 1 1 0 0 1 0 Bleier 1 1 1 1 0 1

HBP_Gant (Dickerson). WP_Cabrera, Alcantara.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:43. A_4,982 (36,742).

