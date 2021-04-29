St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 3

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 3 10 3 1 13 McCutchen lf 5 1 2 1 0 2 .178 Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hale p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bohm 3b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .216 Hoskins 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .238 Realmuto c 3 0 2 1 1 1 .329 Herrera cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Kingery 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .167 c-B.Miller ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333 Quinn rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .083 Maton ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .361 Nola p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .083 b-Knapp ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .174 Romero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Joyce ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .176

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 4 4 3 2 11 Edman 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .275 Carlson cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .286 Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .224 Arenado 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .247 O’Neill lf 4 1 0 0 0 3 .200 Knizner c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .300 Williams rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .169 Sosa ss 2 1 1 0 1 1 .250 Kim p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 a-Carpenter ph 1 1 1 3 0 0 .095 Hicks p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — A.Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Dean ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .185 Reyes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Philadelphia 001 000 200 0_3 10 2 St. Louis 000 030 000 1_4 4 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-homered for Kim in the 5th. b-struck out for Nola in the 7th. c-struck out for Kingery in the 8th. d-grounded out for Gallegos in the 8th. e-struck out for Brogdon in the 9th.

E_Herrera (1), Kingery (1). LOB_Philadelphia 7, St. Louis 3. 2B_Realmuto (5), Maton (4), McCutchen (1). HR_Carpenter (2), off Nola. RBIs_Realmuto (11), McCutchen (8), Bohm (13), Carpenter 3 (7). SB_Quinn (4). CS_Sosa (1), Quinn (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Herrera 2, Nola); St. Louis 0. RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 9; St. Louis 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Maton, Knizner. GIDP_Knizner.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Maton, Hoskins); St. Louis 1 (Carlson, Arenado, Carlson).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola 6 4 3 3 1 7 80 3.11 Romero 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 8.44 Brogdon 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 6.30 Neris 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 1.54 Hale, L, 0-1 1-3 0 1 0 1 0 5 5.06

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kim 5 7 1 1 0 4 84 3.29 Hicks, H, 3 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 4.82 A.Miller, H, 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 14 8.59 Gallegos, BS, 1-3 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 22 2.45 Reyes, W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 0 3 25 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Gallegos 1-1. IBB_off Nola (Sosa), off Hale (Williams). HBP_Neris (Arenado). WP_Hale.

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, James Hoye; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:10. A_13,159 (45,494).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.