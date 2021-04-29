St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 3

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|3
|10
|3
|1
|13
|
|McCutchen lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.178
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hale p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bohm 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.216
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.329
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Kingery 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|c-B.Miller ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Quinn rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|Maton ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.361
|Nola p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|b-Knapp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|Romero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Brogdon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Joyce ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|4
|3
|2
|11
|
|Edman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Carlson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|O’Neill lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.200
|Knizner c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Williams rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.169
|Sosa ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Kim p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|a-Carpenter ph
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.095
|Hicks p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|A.Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Dean ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Reyes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Philadelphia
|001
|000
|200
|0_3
|10
|2
|St. Louis
|000
|030
|000
|1_4
|4
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-homered for Kim in the 5th. b-struck out for Nola in the 7th. c-struck out for Kingery in the 8th. d-grounded out for Gallegos in the 8th. e-struck out for Brogdon in the 9th.
E_Herrera (1), Kingery (1). LOB_Philadelphia 7, St. Louis 3. 2B_Realmuto (5), Maton (4), McCutchen (1). HR_Carpenter (2), off Nola. RBIs_Realmuto (11), McCutchen (8), Bohm (13), Carpenter 3 (7). SB_Quinn (4). CS_Sosa (1), Quinn (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Herrera 2, Nola); St. Louis 0. RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 9; St. Louis 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Maton, Knizner. GIDP_Knizner.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Maton, Hoskins); St. Louis 1 (Carlson, Arenado, Carlson).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola
|6
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|7
|80
|3.11
|Romero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|8.44
|Brogdon
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|6.30
|Neris
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|1.54
|Hale, L, 0-1
|
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|5.06
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kim
|5
|
|7
|1
|1
|0
|4
|84
|3.29
|Hicks, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|4.82
|A.Miller, H, 1
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|14
|8.59
|Gallegos, BS, 1-3
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|2.45
|Reyes, W, 1-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|25
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Gallegos 1-1. IBB_off Nola (Sosa), off Hale (Williams). HBP_Neris (Arenado). WP_Hale.
Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, James Hoye; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Chris Segal.
T_3:10. A_13,159 (45,494).
