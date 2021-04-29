Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 3

By The Associated Press
April 29, 2021 4:42 pm
1 min read
      
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 3 10 3 1 13
McCutchen lf 5 1 2 1 0 2 .178
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hale p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bohm 3b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .216
Hoskins 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .238
Realmuto c 3 0 2 1 1 1 .329
Herrera cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Kingery 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .167
c-B.Miller ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Quinn rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .083
Maton ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .361
Nola p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .083
b-Knapp ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .174
Romero p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Joyce ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .176
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 4 4 3 2 11
Edman 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .275
Carlson cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .286
Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .224
Arenado 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .247
O’Neill lf 4 1 0 0 0 3 .200
Knizner c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .300
Williams rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .169
Sosa ss 2 1 1 0 1 1 .250
Kim p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
a-Carpenter ph 1 1 1 3 0 0 .095
Hicks p 0 0 0 0 0 0
A.Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Dean ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .185
Reyes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia 001 000 200 0_3 10 2
St. Louis 000 030 000 1_4 4 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-homered for Kim in the 5th. b-struck out for Nola in the 7th. c-struck out for Kingery in the 8th. d-grounded out for Gallegos in the 8th. e-struck out for Brogdon in the 9th.

        Insight by Commscope and Ruckus: Learn how all the pieces are starting to come together to help agencies connect more devices at faster speeds to help meet their missions in a more agile and secure way by downloading this exclusive e-book.

E_Herrera (1), Kingery (1). LOB_Philadelphia 7, St. Louis 3. 2B_Realmuto (5), Maton (4), McCutchen (1). HR_Carpenter (2), off Nola. RBIs_Realmuto (11), McCutchen (8), Bohm (13), Carpenter 3 (7). SB_Quinn (4). CS_Sosa (1), Quinn (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Herrera 2, Nola); St. Louis 0. RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 9; St. Louis 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Maton, Knizner. GIDP_Knizner.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Maton, Hoskins); St. Louis 1 (Carlson, Arenado, Carlson).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nola 6 4 3 3 1 7 80 3.11
Romero 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 8.44
Brogdon 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 6.30
Neris 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 1.54
Hale, L, 0-1 1-3 0 1 0 1 0 5 5.06
St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kim 5 7 1 1 0 4 84 3.29
Hicks, H, 3 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 4.82
A.Miller, H, 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 14 8.59
Gallegos, BS, 1-3 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 22 2.45
Reyes, W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 0 3 25 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Gallegos 1-1. IBB_off Nola (Sosa), off Hale (Williams). HBP_Neris (Arenado). WP_Hale.

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, James Hoye; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:10. A_13,159 (45,494).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|26 STAREAST Virtual Testing Conference
4|27 Digital Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Harris and Pelosi make history at Biden's first address to Congress