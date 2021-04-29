Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 3

By The Associated Press
April 29, 2021 4:44 pm
< a min read
      
Philadelphia St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 3 10 3 Totals 31 4 4 3
McCutchen lf 5 1 2 1 Edman 2b 4 0 0 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0 Carlson cf 4 0 0 0
Hale p 0 0 0 0 Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 0 0
Bohm 3b 5 1 2 1 Arenado 3b 3 0 0 0
Hoskins 1b 5 0 0 0 O’Neill lf 4 1 0 0
Realmuto c 3 0 2 1 Knizner c 4 1 2 0
Herrera cf 4 0 0 0 Williams rf 3 0 0 0
Kingery 2b 3 0 1 0 Sosa ss 2 1 1 0
B.Miller ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Kim p 1 0 0 0
Quinn rf 4 0 1 0 Carpenter ph 1 1 1 3
Maton ss 4 1 2 0 Hicks p 0 0 0 0
Nola p 2 0 0 0 A.Miller p 0 0 0 0
Knapp ph 1 0 0 0 Gallegos p 0 0 0 0
Romero p 0 0 0 0 Dean ph 1 0 0 0
Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 Reyes p 0 0 0 0
Joyce ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Philadelphia 001 000 200 0 3
St. Louis 000 030 000 1 4

E_Herrera (1), Kingery (1). DP_Philadelphia 1, St. Louis 1. LOB_Philadelphia 7, St. Louis 3. 2B_Realmuto (5), Maton (4), McCutchen (1). HR_Carpenter (2). SB_Quinn (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Nola 6 4 3 3 1 7
Romero 1 0 0 0 0 1
Brogdon 1 0 0 0 0 1
Neris 1 0 0 0 0 2
Hale L,0-1 1-3 0 1 0 1 0
St. Louis
Kim 5 7 1 1 0 4
Hicks H,3 1 0 0 0 1 2
A.Miller H,1 1-3 2 2 2 0 1
Gallegos BS,1-3 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3
Reyes W,1-0 2 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_Neris (Arenado). WP_Hale.

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, James Hoye; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Chris Segal.

        Insight by Commscope and Ruckus: Learn how all the pieces are starting to come together to help agencies connect more devices at faster speeds to help meet their missions in a more agile and secure way by downloading this exclusive e-book.

T_3:10. A_13,159 (45,494).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|26 STAREAST Virtual Testing Conference
4|27 Digital Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Harris and Pelosi make history at Biden's first address to Congress