St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4

|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|3
|
|Totals
|30
|5
|6
|5
|
|Winker lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Edman rf-2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Carlson cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Suárez ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Blandino 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Molina c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Senzel cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Knizner c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|India 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stephenson c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Carpenter 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barnhart ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Helsley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gray p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hembree p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hendrix p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dean ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Payton ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hicks p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Farmer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reyes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|De León p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Williams lf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kim p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Naquin ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Neill lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cincinnati
|000
|001
|003
|—
|4
|St. Louis
|014
|000
|00x
|—
|5
LOB_Cincinnati 8, St. Louis 5. 2B_Senzel (3), Goldschmidt (3), Molina (5). 3B_India (2). HR_Castellanos (7), Molina (5). SB_Edman (4).
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gray L,0-1
|3
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|3
|6
|Hembree
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Hendrix
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|De León
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Garrett
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kim W,1-0
|5
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|0
|8
|Helsley
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cabrera
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gallegos
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hicks
|
|1-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Reyes S,4-4
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
Helsley pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
WP_Reyes.
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, John Libka; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_3:15. A_13,196 (45,494).
