St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4

By The Associated Press
April 23, 2021 11:50 pm
Cincinnati St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 4 8 3 Totals 30 5 6 5
Winker lf 4 0 2 1 Edman rf-2b 3 1 0 0
Castellanos rf 5 1 1 1 Carlson cf 3 1 1 0
Suárez ss 5 0 0 0 Goldschmidt 1b 3 1 1 2
Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 4 1 1 1
Blandino 3b 3 1 1 0 Molina c 3 1 2 2
Senzel cf 4 0 2 0 Knizner c 1 0 0 0
India 2b 4 1 1 1 DeJong ss 4 0 0 0
Stephenson c 3 0 1 0 Carpenter 2b 2 0 0 0
Barnhart ph 0 1 0 0 Helsley p 0 0 0 0
Gray p 1 0 0 0 Cabrera p 0 0 0 0
Hembree p 1 0 0 0 Gallegos p 0 0 0 0
Hendrix p 0 0 0 0 Dean ph 1 0 0 0
Payton ph 0 0 0 0 Hicks p 0 0 0 0
Farmer ph 1 0 0 0 Reyes p 0 0 0 0
De León p 0 0 0 0 Williams lf-rf 3 0 0 0
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 Kim p 2 0 1 0
Naquin ph 0 0 0 0 O’Neill lf 1 0 0 0
Cincinnati 000 001 003 4
St. Louis 014 000 00x 5

LOB_Cincinnati 8, St. Louis 5. 2B_Senzel (3), Goldschmidt (3), Molina (5). 3B_India (2). HR_Castellanos (7), Molina (5). SB_Edman (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Gray L,0-1 3 2-3 6 5 5 3 6
Hembree 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2
Hendrix 1 0 0 0 0 2
De León 1 0 0 0 0 2
Garrett 1 0 0 0 0 0
St. Louis
Kim W,1-0 5 2-3 5 1 1 0 8
Helsley 1 1 0 0 0 1
Cabrera 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Gallegos 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Hicks 1-3 1 3 3 2 0
Reyes S,4-4 2-3 0 0 0 2 2

Helsley pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

WP_Reyes.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, John Libka; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:15. A_13,196 (45,494).

