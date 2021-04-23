St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4

Cincinnati St. Louis ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 4 8 3 Totals 30 5 6 5 Winker lf 4 0 2 1 Edman rf-2b 3 1 0 0 Castellanos rf 5 1 1 1 Carlson cf 3 1 1 0 Suárez ss 5 0 0 0 Goldschmidt 1b 3 1 1 2 Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 4 1 1 1 Blandino 3b 3 1 1 0 Molina c 3 1 2 2 Senzel cf 4 0 2 0 Knizner c 1 0 0 0 India 2b 4 1 1 1 DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 Stephenson c 3 0 1 0 Carpenter 2b 2 0 0 0 Barnhart ph 0 1 0 0 Helsley p 0 0 0 0 Gray p 1 0 0 0 Cabrera p 0 0 0 0 Hembree p 1 0 0 0 Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 Hendrix p 0 0 0 0 Dean ph 1 0 0 0 Payton ph 0 0 0 0 Hicks p 0 0 0 0 Farmer ph 1 0 0 0 Reyes p 0 0 0 0 De León p 0 0 0 0 Williams lf-rf 3 0 0 0 Garrett p 0 0 0 0 Kim p 2 0 1 0 Naquin ph 0 0 0 0 O’Neill lf 1 0 0 0

Cincinnati 000 001 003 — 4 St. Louis 014 000 00x — 5

LOB_Cincinnati 8, St. Louis 5. 2B_Senzel (3), Goldschmidt (3), Molina (5). 3B_India (2). HR_Castellanos (7), Molina (5). SB_Edman (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati Gray L,0-1 3 2-3 6 5 5 3 6 Hembree 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 Hendrix 1 0 0 0 0 2 De León 1 0 0 0 0 2 Garrett 1 0 0 0 0 0

St. Louis Kim W,1-0 5 2-3 5 1 1 0 8 Helsley 1 1 0 0 0 1 Cabrera 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Gallegos 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Hicks 1-3 1 3 3 2 0 Reyes S,4-4 2-3 0 0 0 2 2

Helsley pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

WP_Reyes.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, John Libka; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:15. A_13,196 (45,494).

