St. Louis 5, Philadelphia 2

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|2
|3
|2
|
|Totals
|36
|5
|11
|5
|
|B.Miller lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Edman 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Carlson cf-rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Harper rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Realmuto c
|3
|1
|0
|1
|
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Neill lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Herrera cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Williams rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Maton 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dean ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Eflin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hurst pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Coonrod p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knizner c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Joyce ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martínez p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sosa ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Reyes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Philadelphia
|100
|100
|000
|—
|2
|St. Louis
|120
|000
|20x
|—
|5
E_Bohm (3), Williams (2), Martínez (1). DP_Philadelphia 0, St. Louis 1. LOB_Philadelphia 3, St. Louis 7. 2B_Harper (5), Arenado 2 (6), Edman (3), Goldschmidt (4). SB_Harper (2). SF_Realmuto (1).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eflin L,1-1
|6
|2-3
|9
|5
|5
|0
|8
|Coonrod
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarado
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Martínez W,1-4
|7
|1-3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|4
|Gallegos H,3
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes S,6-6
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Eflin.
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chris Segal; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, James Hoye.
T_2:42. A_12,895 (45,494).
