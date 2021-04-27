St. Louis 5, Philadelphia 2

Philadelphia St. Louis ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 29 2 3 2 Totals 36 5 11 5 B.Miller lf 4 0 1 0 Edman 2b 4 1 2 2 Hoskins 1b 3 1 0 0 Carlson cf-rf 4 2 2 0 Harper rf 4 0 2 0 Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 1 2 Realmuto c 3 1 0 1 Arenado 3b 4 0 2 1 Gregorius ss 4 0 0 1 DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 Bohm 3b 3 0 0 0 O’Neill lf 4 0 1 0 Herrera cf 3 0 0 0 Williams rf 3 1 1 0 Maton 2b 3 0 0 0 Dean ph 1 0 0 0 Eflin p 2 0 0 0 Hurst pr-cf 0 0 0 0 Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 Knizner c 4 1 2 0 Joyce ph 0 0 0 0 Martínez p 3 0 0 0 Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 Sosa ph 1 0 0 0 Reyes p 0 0 0 0

Philadelphia 100 100 000 — 2 St. Louis 120 000 20x — 5

E_Bohm (3), Williams (2), Martínez (1). DP_Philadelphia 0, St. Louis 1. LOB_Philadelphia 3, St. Louis 7. 2B_Harper (5), Arenado 2 (6), Edman (3), Goldschmidt (4). SB_Harper (2). SF_Realmuto (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Eflin L,1-1 6 2-3 9 5 5 0 8 Coonrod 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Alvarado 1 1 0 0 0 2

St. Louis Martínez W,1-4 7 1-3 2 2 1 2 4 Gallegos H,3 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Reyes S,6-6 1 1 0 0 0 2

WP_Eflin.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chris Segal; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:42. A_12,895 (45,494).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.