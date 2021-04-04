Stanford 54, Arizona 53

ARIZONA (21-6)
Baptiste 3-8 0-0 7, Reese 2-6 0-0 4, Thomas 0-3 0-0 0, McDonald 5-20 8-12 22, Yeaney 1-5 0-0 2, Pellington 5-12 5-6 15, Pueyo 1-4 0-0 3, Ware 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-59 13-18 53
STANFORD (31-2)
Brink 5-9 0-0 10, Lexie Hull 4-13 1-1 10, Jones 8-14 1-1 17, Williams 2-6 0-0 5, Wilson 2-3 0-0 5, Belibi 0-2 0-0 0, Jerome 0-1 0-0 0, Prechtel 3-9 0-0 7, Lacie Hull 0-0 0-0 0, Jump 0-0 0-0 0, Van Gytenbeek 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-57 2-2 54
|Arizona
|8
|16
|16
|13
|—
|53
|Stanford
|16
|15
|12
|11
|—
|54
3-Point Goals_Arizona 6-22 (Baptiste 1-3, Reese 0-2, Thomas 0-2, McDonald 4-9, Yeaney 0-1, Pellington 0-2, Pueyo 1-3), Stanford 4-14 (Brink 0-1, Hull 1-3, Williams 1-3, Wilson 1-2, Jerome 0-1, Prechtel 1-4). Assists_Arizona 5 (Baptiste 2), Stanford 15 (Williams 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Arizona 29 (Thomas 2-7), Stanford 47 (Prechtel 3-8). Total Fouls_Arizona 11, Stanford 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,604.
