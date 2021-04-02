On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Stanford 66, South Carolina 65

By The Associated Press
April 2, 2021 9:05 pm
< a min read
      

SOUTH CAROLINA (26-5)

Boston 5-14 0-0 11, Saxton 0-1 0-0 0, Beal 2-9 1-2 5, Cooke 10-23 0-0 25, Henderson 5-12 5-5 18, Amihere 2-8 2-5 6, Littleton 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-67 8-12 65

STANFORD (30-2)

Brink 3-4 0-0 6, Lexie Hull 4-17 8-8 18, Jones 11-14 0-0 24, Williams 4-14 0-0 8, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Belibi 0-3 0-0 0, Jerome 0-0 0-0 0, Prechtel 3-5 2-2 9, Lacie Hull 0-2 1-2 1, Jump 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-60 11-12 66

South Carolina 15 10 24 16 65
Stanford 15 16 21 14 66

3-Point Goals_South Carolina 9-20 (Boston 1-3, Beal 0-1, Cooke 5-8, Henderson 3-7, Amihere 0-1), Stanford 5-8 (Hull 2-2, Jones 2-2, Williams 0-1, Prechtel 1-3). Assists_South Carolina 9 (Henderson 3), Stanford 11 (Hull 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_South Carolina 40 (Boston 7-16), Stanford 36 (Hull 6-13). Total Fouls_South Carolina 15, Stanford 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

        Insight by Oracle: Learn how agencies can ask the right questions as they modernize and move more applications and data into the cloud by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|30 Logistics Officer Association -...
4|2 Practical Ransomware Protections for...
4|6 Gain the Freedom to Innovate |...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Darwin Morgan retires following 30-year career with NNSA