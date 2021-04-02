Stanford 66, South Carolina 65

SOUTH CAROLINA (26-5)
Boston 5-14 0-0 11, Saxton 0-1 0-0 0, Beal 2-9 1-2 5, Cooke 10-23 0-0 25, Henderson 5-12 5-5 18, Amihere 2-8 2-5 6, Littleton 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-67 8-12 65
STANFORD (30-2)
Brink 3-4 0-0 6, Lexie Hull 4-17 8-8 18, Jones 11-14 0-0 24, Williams 4-14 0-0 8, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Belibi 0-3 0-0 0, Jerome 0-0 0-0 0, Prechtel 3-5 2-2 9, Lacie Hull 0-2 1-2 1, Jump 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-60 11-12 66
|South Carolina
|15
|10
|24
|16
|—
|65
|Stanford
|15
|16
|21
|14
|—
|66
3-Point Goals_South Carolina 9-20 (Boston 1-3, Beal 0-1, Cooke 5-8, Henderson 3-7, Amihere 0-1), Stanford 5-8 (Hull 2-2, Jones 2-2, Williams 0-1, Prechtel 1-3). Assists_South Carolina 9 (Henderson 3), Stanford 11 (Hull 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_South Carolina 40 (Boston 7-16), Stanford 36 (Hull 6-13). Total Fouls_South Carolina 15, Stanford 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
