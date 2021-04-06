On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Struff saves 5 match points to advance at Sardegna Open

By The Associated Press
April 6, 2021 4:42 pm
CAGLIARI, Sardinia (AP) — Fifth-seeded Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany saved five match points to overcome Joao Sousa 1-6, 6-1, 7-5 in the first round of the Sardegna Open on Tuesday.

Struff saved three match points at 5-2 in the third set and two more at 5-4 — then needed five match points of his own in the 12th game before finally sealing the win.

Struff will next face Liam Broady, who beat fellow qualifier Marc-Andrea Huesler 6-1, 6-3.

Sixth-seeded John Millman of Australia beat Federico Coria 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-3, while Italian Lorenzo Musetti needed just 53 minutes to sweep past Dennis Novak of Austria 6-0, 6-1.

Another Italian is also through to the next round after Marco Cecchinato beat compatriot Thomas Fabbiano 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, but Stefano Travaglia lost 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 to Gilles Simon.

Jozef Kovalik rallied past Indian qualifier Sumit Nagal 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 and fellow Slovakian Andrej Martin overcame Jiri Vesely 6-4, 2-6, 6-1.

The ATP 250 tournament at the Cagliari Tennis Club was inserted into the calendar with a one-year license, following a similar event at Forte Village in October.

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

