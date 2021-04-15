Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Struggling Braves look to break 4-game slide

By The Associated Press
April 15, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Miami Marlins (5-6) vs. Atlanta Braves (4-8)

Atlanta; Thursday, 12:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: TBD Braves: Ian Anderson (0-0, 4.36 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -177, Marlins +153; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves enter the game as losers of their last four games.

The Braves went 24-16 in division play in 2020. Atlanta hit .268 as a team with 3.9 extra base hits per game and 130 total doubles last year.

The Marlins went 21-19 in division play in 2020. Miami hit .244 as a team and averaged 2.4 extra base hits per game last season.

The teams meet for the fourth time this year. Miami leads the season series 3-0.

INJURIES: Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Chris Martin: (fingers), Max Fried: (hamstring), Cristian Pache: (groin).

Marlins: Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 ASPA's 2021 Annual Conference
4|11 World Health Care Congress (WHCC20)
4|12 GTC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Coast Guard Cutters conduct first stop in US Sixth Fleet