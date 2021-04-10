Trending:
Struggling Pirates look to stop 6-game losing streak

By The Associated Press
April 10, 2021 3:05 am
Chicago Cubs (4-3) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (1-6)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Zach Davies (1-0, 3.18 ERA) Pirates: Mitch Keller (0-1, 9.00 ERA)

LINE: Cubs favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates enter the matchup as losers of their last six games.

The Pirates went 16-24 in division games in 2020. Pittsburgh hit 59 total home runs with 2.4 extra base hits per game last season.

The Cubs finished 22-18 against NL Central Division opponents in 2020. Chicago averaged 7.0 hits with 2.7 extra base hits per game last year.

The teams meet for the fourth time this year. Chicago leads the season series 3-1.

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Cody Ponce: (forearm), Austin Davis: (elbow), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ke’Bryan Hayes: (wrist).

Cubs: Rowan Wick: (oblique), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Austin Romine: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

