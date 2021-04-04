Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated RHP Shawn Armstrong from the paternity list and placed him on the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Activated LHP Aroldis Chapman.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Selected the contract of LHP Tommy Milone from the alternate training site. Optioned RHP Joel Payamps to the alternate training site. Placed RHP Kirby Yates on the 60-day IL.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Dennis Santana from the alternate training site. Placed RHP Tony Gonsolin on the 10-day IL retroactive to April 1.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Activated RHP Kyle Crick from the COVID-19 IL. Placed INF Ke’Bryan Hayes on the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Wil Crowe to the alternate training site. Selected the contract of INF Wilmer Difo from the alternate training site. Designated RHP Tyler Bashlor for assignment.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Agreed to terms with G Jrue Holiday on a four-year contract extension.

FOOTBALL Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DT Casey Sayle.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled LW Jesper Boqvist from the taxi squad.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Ben Thomas and G Christopher Gibson from the taxi squad.

American Hockey League

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed F Greg Printz to a professional tryout.

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Suspended F Joshua Winquist two games and fined an undisclosed amount for his actions in an April 3 game at Fort Wayne.

