Sunday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated RHP Shawn Armstrong from the paternity list and placed him on the 10-day IL.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Activated LHP Aroldis Chapman.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Selected the contract of LHP Tommy Milone from the alternate training site. Optioned RHP Joel Payamps to the alternate training site. Placed RHP Kirby Yates on the 60-day IL.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Dennis Santana from the alternate training site. Placed RHP Tony Gonsolin on the 10-day IL retroactive to April 1.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Activated RHP Kyle Crick from the COVID-19 IL. Placed INF Ke’Bryan Hayes on the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Wil Crowe to the alternate training site. Selected the contract of INF Wilmer Difo from the alternate training site. Designated RHP Tyler Bashlor for assignment.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Agreed to terms with G Jrue Holiday on a four-year contract extension.
|FOOTBALL
|Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DT Casey Sayle.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled LW Jesper Boqvist from the taxi squad.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Ben Thomas and G Christopher Gibson from the taxi squad.
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed F Greg Printz to a professional tryout.
ECHL — Suspended F Joshua Winquist two games and fined an undisclosed amount for his actions in an April 3 game at Fort Wayne.
