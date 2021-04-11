Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated OF/DH J.D. Martinez from the COVID-19 IL. Optioned INF Michael Chavis to the alternate training site.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed INF/DH Miguel Cabrera on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of INF Renato Nunez to the major league roster. Placed RHP Julio Teheran on the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Albert Abreu from the alternate training site. Traded INF Thairo Estrada to San Francisco in exchange for cash considerations. Optioned RHP Domingo German to the alternate training site.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Chris Archer on the 10-day IL. Recalled Brent Honeywell Jr. from the alternate training site.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled LHP Daniel Castano from the alternate training site. Optioned OF Lewis Brinson to the alternate training site.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed OF Tyler O’Neill on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Johan Oviedo and OF Lane Thomas from the alternate training site. Optioned RHP Jake Woodford to the alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled RF Jaylin Davis from Richmond (Double-A Northeast). Placed RF Jaylin Davis on the 60-day IL. Placed RHP Reyes Moronta on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF LaMonte Wade Jr. from the alternate training site.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled C Arttu Ruotsalainen from the taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Acquired D Jonas Siegenthaler from Washington in exchange for Arizona’s conditional third-round pick.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Sent G Ken Appleby to Bridgeport (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled D Nicolas Hague from the taxi squad.

