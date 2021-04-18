Sunday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Cole Sulser from alternate training site.
BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled RHP Tanner Houck from alternate training site.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHPs Jonathan Stiever and Zack Burdi from alternate training site. Placed RHP Lance Lynn on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 17.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned LHP Richard Lovelady to alternate training site.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Collin McHugh on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Chris Mazza from the taxi squad.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned 2B Santiago Espinal to the alternate training site.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP J.B. Bukauskas from the taxi squad. Placed OF Tim Locastro on the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Anthony Swarzak for assignment. Activated OF Nick Heath.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned LHP Lucas Gilbreath to alternate training site.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated RHP Brusdar Graterol from the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Sheldon Neuse from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Alex Vesia to alternate training site.
NEW YORK METS — Optioned LHP Stephen Tarpley to alternate training site.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Activated RHP Cody Ponce from the IL and optioned to alternate training site.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Activated LHP Alex Wood from the 10-day IL. Recalled C Chadwick Tromp and RF Steven Duggar from alternate training site. Placed LHP Jake McGee and RHP Logan Webb on the IL.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of RHP Paolo Espino from alternate training site. Recalled RHP Ryne Harper from alternate training site. Placed RHP Stephen Strasburg on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 15. Placed RHP Wander Suero on the 10-day IL.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined San Antonio $25,000 for violating the league’s player resting policy during an April 17 game against Phoenix.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Re-signed CB T.J. Carrie.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled D Mattias Samuelsson from Rochester (AHL).
NEW JERSERY DEVILS — Recalled LW Nolan Foote from the taxi squad.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled RW Anthony Angello from the taxi squad.
