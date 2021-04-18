On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sunday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
April 18, 2021 5:07 pm
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Cole Sulser from alternate training site.

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled RHP Tanner Houck from alternate training site.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHPs Jonathan Stiever and Zack Burdi from alternate training site. Placed RHP Lance Lynn on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 17.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned LHP Richard Lovelady to alternate training site.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn how the FedRAMP PMO and its partners believe the end result of many of ongoing initiatives is a better, faster and cheaper cloud security program by downloading this exclusive ebook.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Collin McHugh on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Chris Mazza from the taxi squad.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned 2B Santiago Espinal to the alternate training site.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP J.B. Bukauskas from the taxi squad. Placed OF Tim Locastro on the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Anthony Swarzak for assignment. Activated OF Nick Heath.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned LHP Lucas Gilbreath to alternate training site.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated RHP Brusdar Graterol from the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Sheldon Neuse from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Alex Vesia to alternate training site.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned LHP Stephen Tarpley to alternate training site.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Activated RHP Cody Ponce from the IL and optioned to alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Activated LHP Alex Wood from the 10-day IL. Recalled C Chadwick Tromp and RF Steven Duggar from alternate training site. Placed LHP Jake McGee and RHP Logan Webb on the IL.

        Read more: Sports News

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of RHP Paolo Espino from alternate training site. Recalled RHP Ryne Harper from alternate training site. Placed RHP Stephen Strasburg on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 15. Placed RHP Wander Suero on the 10-day IL.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined San Antonio $25,000 for violating the league’s player resting policy during an April 17 game against Phoenix.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Re-signed CB T.J. Carrie.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled D Mattias Samuelsson from Rochester (AHL).

NEW JERSERY DEVILS — Recalled LW Nolan Foote from the taxi squad.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled RW Anthony Angello from the taxi squad.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|19 Low Light Virtual Summit
4|19 Spring Fling 5k
4|19 TSP Planning with Ed Zurndorfer
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors assigned to the USS America become naturalized citizens