Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Cole Sulser from alternate training site.

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled RHP Tanner Houck from alternate training site.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHPs Jonathan Stiever and Zack Burdi from alternate training site. Placed RHP Lance Lynn on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 17.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned LHP Richard Lovelady to alternate training site.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Collin McHugh on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Chris Mazza from the taxi squad.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned 2B Santiago Espinal to the alternate training site.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP J.B. Bukauskas from the taxi squad. Placed OF Tim Locastro on the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Anthony Swarzak for assignment. Activated OF Nick Heath.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned LHP Lucas Gilbreath to alternate training site.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated RHP Brusdar Graterol from the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Sheldon Neuse from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Alex Vesia to alternate training site.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned LHP Stephen Tarpley to alternate training site.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Activated RHP Cody Ponce from the IL and optioned to alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Activated LHP Alex Wood from the 10-day IL. Recalled C Chadwick Tromp and RF Steven Duggar from alternate training site. Placed LHP Jake McGee and RHP Logan Webb on the IL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of RHP Paolo Espino from alternate training site. Recalled RHP Ryne Harper from alternate training site. Placed RHP Stephen Strasburg on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 15. Placed RHP Wander Suero on the 10-day IL.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined San Antonio $25,000 for violating the league’s player resting policy during an April 17 game against Phoenix.

FOOTBALL National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Re-signed CB T.J. Carrie.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled D Mattias Samuelsson from Rochester (AHL).

NEW JERSERY DEVILS — Recalled LW Nolan Foote from the taxi squad.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled RW Anthony Angello from the taxi squad.

