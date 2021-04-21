Trending:
SWAC to hold football championship in Jackson, Mississippi

By The Associated Press
April 21, 2021 7:26 pm
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southwestern Athletic Conference is moving its championship game to a neutral site.

The league announced Wednesday that the May 1 game between Alabama A&M and Arkansas Pine-Bluff will be played at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Mississippi. It was initially scheduled to be played on the campus of the highest ranked team.

SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland said the league made the move because of COVID-19 cancellations that had directly affected both teams. He said the canceled games would have helped the SWAC determine a host school using its tiebreaker policy.

“Without having the ability to thoroughly evaluate both teams using that policy we felt the only fair and equitable decision that could be made was to move the game to a neutral site location,” McClelland said.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

