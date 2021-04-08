MIAMI (AP) — In a story published March 29, 2021, about a Swiss banker charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering who became a government witness against his former Venezuelan clients, The Associated Press reported that the names of several Swiss banks have “turned up” in U.S. or European criminal investigations related to Venezuela. The story has been updated to clarify that while the bank names do indeed appear in investigations relating to Venezuela, including investigations that focus on particular clients, money transfers or employees of the banks, the banks themselves are not known to be targets of money laundering investigations in the U.S. or Europe.

