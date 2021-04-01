Tampa Bay 1, Miami 0

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|
|Tsutsugo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meadows lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Detwiler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fairbanks p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cimber p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castillo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arozarena rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Lowe 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Duvall rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Anderson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Glasnow p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alcantara p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thompson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sierra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Margot ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cooper ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|Miami
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Miami 4. 2B_Lowe (1). HR_Meadows (1). SB_Alfaro (1).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Glasnow
|6
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Thompson W,1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fairbanks H,1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Castillo S,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alcantara
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|7
|Floro
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|García L,0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Detwiler
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cimber
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_Alcantara (Díaz).
Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_2:44. A_7,062 (36,742).
