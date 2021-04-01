Trending:
Tampa Bay 1, Miami 0

By The Associated Press
April 1, 2021 7:15 pm
Tampa Bay Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 1 5 1 Totals 30 0 3 0
Tsutsugo 1b 3 0 0 0 Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0
Meadows lf 4 1 1 1 Detwiler p 0 0 0 0
Fairbanks p 0 0 0 0 Cimber p 0 0 0 0
Castillo p 0 0 0 0 Marte cf 4 0 0 0
Arozarena rf 4 0 1 0 Aguilar 1b 4 0 2 0
Lowe 2b 3 0 1 0 Duvall rf-lf 4 0 0 0
Díaz 3b 3 0 0 0 Anderson 3b 3 0 0 0
Kiermaier cf 4 0 1 0 Chisholm Jr. 2b 3 0 0 0
Adames ss 4 0 1 0 Alfaro c 3 0 1 0
Zunino c 3 0 0 0 Rojas ss 3 0 0 0
Glasnow p 2 0 0 0 Alcantara p 1 0 0 0
Thompson p 0 0 0 0 Sierra ph 1 0 0 0
Margot ph-lf 2 0 0 0 Floro p 0 0 0 0
García p 0 0 0 0
Cooper ph-rf 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 000 000 010 1
Miami 000 000 000 0

LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Miami 4. 2B_Lowe (1). HR_Meadows (1). SB_Alfaro (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Glasnow 6 1 0 0 0 6
Thompson W,1-0 1 1 0 0 0 1
Fairbanks H,1 1 1 0 0 1 0
Castillo S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Miami
Alcantara 6 2 0 0 2 7
Floro 1 0 0 0 0 2
García L,0-1 1 1 1 1 0 1
Detwiler 2-3 2 0 0 0 2
Cimber 1-3 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_Alcantara (Díaz).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_2:44. A_7,062 (36,742).

