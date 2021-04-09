Tampa Bay 10, N.Y. Yankees 5

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|5
|
|Totals
|35
|10
|13
|10
|
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Tsutsugo dh
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Stanton dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Meadows lf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|
|Hicks cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Arozarena rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lowe 2b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|
|Bruce 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wendle 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Frazier rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Tauchman lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Phillips cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Wade 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Zunino c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|New York
|004
|000
|010
|—
|5
|Tampa Bay
|023
|400
|10x
|—
|10
E_LeMahieu (1). DP_New York 2, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_New York 2, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_LeMahieu (1), Adames (3), Wendle (2), Lowe (2), Tsutsugo (1), Díaz (2), Meadows (2). HR_Hicks (1), LeMahieu (1), Adames (1). SB_Arozarena (1). SF_Phillips (1).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kluber L,0-1
|2
|1-3
|5
|5
|3
|2
|3
|Nelson
|1
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|3
|Luetge
|3
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Cessa
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hill W,1-0
|6
|
|4
|4
|4
|0
|7
|Strickland
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Mazza
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Nelson (Zunino). WP_Nelson.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_2:53. A_9,021 (25,000).
