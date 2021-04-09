On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Tampa Bay 10, N.Y. Yankees 5

By The Associated Press
April 9, 2021 6:23 pm
< a min read
      
New York Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 5 7 5 Totals 35 10 13 10
LeMahieu 3b 4 2 2 1 Tsutsugo dh 4 2 2 0
Stanton dh 4 1 1 2 Meadows lf 4 2 3 0
Hicks cf 4 1 1 2 Arozarena rf 5 1 1 1
Torres ss 4 0 1 0 Lowe 2b 5 1 1 3
Bruce 1b 4 0 0 0 Díaz 1b 3 1 2 1
Sánchez c 3 0 1 0 Wendle 3b 4 1 2 2
Frazier rf 4 0 0 0 Adames ss 4 1 2 2
Tauchman lf 3 0 0 0 Phillips cf 3 0 0 1
Wade 2b 3 1 1 0 Zunino c 3 1 0 0
New York 004 000 010 5
Tampa Bay 023 400 10x 10

E_LeMahieu (1). DP_New York 2, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_New York 2, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_LeMahieu (1), Adames (3), Wendle (2), Lowe (2), Tsutsugo (1), Díaz (2), Meadows (2). HR_Hicks (1), LeMahieu (1), Adames (1). SB_Arozarena (1). SF_Phillips (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Kluber L,0-1 2 1-3 5 5 3 2 3
Nelson 1 2-3 4 4 4 1 3
Luetge 3 3 1 1 0 4
Cessa 1 1 0 0 0 1
Tampa Bay
Hill W,1-0 6 4 4 4 0 7
Strickland 2 1 1 1 1 3
Mazza 1 2 0 0 0 0

HBP_Nelson (Zunino). WP_Nelson.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_2:53. A_9,021 (25,000).

Sports News

