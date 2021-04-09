Tampa Bay 10, N.Y. Yankees 5

New York Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 5 7 5 Totals 35 10 13 10 LeMahieu 3b 4 2 2 1 Tsutsugo dh 4 2 2 0 Stanton dh 4 1 1 2 Meadows lf 4 2 3 0 Hicks cf 4 1 1 2 Arozarena rf 5 1 1 1 Torres ss 4 0 1 0 Lowe 2b 5 1 1 3 Bruce 1b 4 0 0 0 Díaz 1b 3 1 2 1 Sánchez c 3 0 1 0 Wendle 3b 4 1 2 2 Frazier rf 4 0 0 0 Adames ss 4 1 2 2 Tauchman lf 3 0 0 0 Phillips cf 3 0 0 1 Wade 2b 3 1 1 0 Zunino c 3 1 0 0

New York 004 000 010 — 5 Tampa Bay 023 400 10x — 10

E_LeMahieu (1). DP_New York 2, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_New York 2, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_LeMahieu (1), Adames (3), Wendle (2), Lowe (2), Tsutsugo (1), Díaz (2), Meadows (2). HR_Hicks (1), LeMahieu (1), Adames (1). SB_Arozarena (1). SF_Phillips (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Kluber L,0-1 2 1-3 5 5 3 2 3 Nelson 1 2-3 4 4 4 1 3 Luetge 3 3 1 1 0 4 Cessa 1 1 0 0 0 1

Tampa Bay Hill W,1-0 6 4 4 4 0 7 Strickland 2 1 1 1 1 3 Mazza 1 2 0 0 0 0

HBP_Nelson (Zunino). WP_Nelson.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_2:53. A_9,021 (25,000).

