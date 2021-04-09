Tampa Bay 10, N.Y. Yankees 5

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|5
|1
|10
|
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.310
|Stanton dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.240
|Hicks cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.125
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Bruce 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Frazier rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.200
|Tauchman lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Wade 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|10
|13
|10
|3
|11
|
|Tsutsugo dh
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.190
|Meadows lf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Arozarena rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.280
|Lowe 2b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|.250
|Díaz 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.227
|Wendle 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.300
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.261
|Phillips cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|Zunino c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|New York
|004
|000
|010_5
|7
|1
|Tampa Bay
|023
|400
|10x_10
|13
|0
E_LeMahieu (1). LOB_New York 2, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_LeMahieu (1), Adames (3), Wendle (2), Lowe (2), Tsutsugo (1), Díaz (2), Meadows (2). HR_Hicks (1), off Hill; LeMahieu (1), off Strickland; Adames (1), off Luetge. RBIs_Stanton 2 (7), Hicks 2 (5), LeMahieu (3), Adames 2 (3), Phillips (1), Arozarena (2), Wendle 2 (7), Lowe 3 (3), Díaz (4). SB_Arozarena (1). SF_Phillips.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 0; Tampa Bay 6 (Zunino, Phillips, Adames, Meadows, Wendle). RISP_New York 1 for 1; Tampa Bay 6 for 16.
LIDP_Lowe. GIDP_Bruce, Arozarena.
DP_New York 2 (LeMahieu, Wade, Bruce; Hicks, Torres, Hicks); Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, Wendle, Díaz).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kluber, L, 0-1
|2
|1-3
|5
|5
|3
|2
|3
|62
|5.68
|Nelson
|1
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|3
|38
|9.00
|Luetge
|3
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|49
|7.20
|Cessa
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill, W, 1-0
|6
|
|4
|4
|4
|0
|7
|83
|7.20
|Strickland
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|36
|4.50
|Mazza
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|14.73
Inherited runners-scored_Nelson 3-2. HBP_Nelson (Zunino). WP_Nelson.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_2:53. A_9,021 (25,000).
