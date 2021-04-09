Trending:
Tampa Bay 10, N.Y. Yankees 5

By The Associated Press
April 9, 2021 6:21 pm
1 min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 5 7 5 1 10
LeMahieu 3b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .310
Stanton dh 4 1 1 2 0 0 .240
Hicks cf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .125
Torres ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Bruce 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .125
Sánchez c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .286
Frazier rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .200
Tauchman lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Wade 2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .333
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 10 13 10 3 11
Tsutsugo dh 4 2 2 0 1 2 .190
Meadows lf 4 2 3 0 1 0 .269
Arozarena rf 5 1 1 1 0 3 .280
Lowe 2b 5 1 1 3 0 3 .250
Díaz 1b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .227
Wendle 3b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .300
Adames ss 4 1 2 2 0 1 .261
Phillips cf 3 0 0 1 0 0 .000
Zunino c 3 1 0 0 0 1 .125
New York 004 000 010_5 7 1
Tampa Bay 023 400 10x_10 13 0

E_LeMahieu (1). LOB_New York 2, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_LeMahieu (1), Adames (3), Wendle (2), Lowe (2), Tsutsugo (1), Díaz (2), Meadows (2). HR_Hicks (1), off Hill; LeMahieu (1), off Strickland; Adames (1), off Luetge. RBIs_Stanton 2 (7), Hicks 2 (5), LeMahieu (3), Adames 2 (3), Phillips (1), Arozarena (2), Wendle 2 (7), Lowe 3 (3), Díaz (4). SB_Arozarena (1). SF_Phillips.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 0; Tampa Bay 6 (Zunino, Phillips, Adames, Meadows, Wendle). RISP_New York 1 for 1; Tampa Bay 6 for 16.

LIDP_Lowe. GIDP_Bruce, Arozarena.

DP_New York 2 (LeMahieu, Wade, Bruce; Hicks, Torres, Hicks); Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, Wendle, Díaz).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kluber, L, 0-1 2 1-3 5 5 3 2 3 62 5.68
Nelson 1 2-3 4 4 4 1 3 38 9.00
Luetge 3 3 1 1 0 4 49 7.20
Cessa 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 0.00
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hill, W, 1-0 6 4 4 4 0 7 83 7.20
Strickland 2 1 1 1 1 3 36 4.50
Mazza 1 2 0 0 0 0 9 14.73

Inherited runners-scored_Nelson 3-2. HBP_Nelson (Zunino). WP_Nelson.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_2:53. A_9,021 (25,000).

