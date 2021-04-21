Tampa Bay 14, Kansas City 7

Tampa Bay Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 42 14 17 14 Totals 36 7 9 7 Meadows dh 5 2 3 2 Merrifield 2b 5 1 2 1 Arozarena lf 6 1 3 0 C.Santana 1b 4 1 2 3 Wendle 3b 6 2 3 1 Gallagher ph 1 0 0 0 Lowe 2b 5 2 2 2 Perez c 4 0 0 0 Margot rf 4 1 1 3 Soler dh 4 0 1 0 Tsutsugo 1b 4 0 1 3 Isbel rf 1 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 3 2 1 0 Alberto 3b-p 4 1 1 0 Phillips cf 0 1 0 0 Dozier rf-3b 3 0 0 1 Adames ss 5 1 2 1 Benintendi lf 3 1 0 0 Zunino c 4 2 1 2 Taylor cf 3 1 1 0 Lopez ss 4 2 2 2

Tampa Bay 140 114 003 — 14 Kansas City 004 011 100 — 7

E_Hill (1), Merrifield (3), Benintendi (2). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Kansas City 3. LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Kansas City 6. 2B_Kiermaier (1), Meadows (4), Wendle (5), Merrifield (4), C.Santana (4), Lopez (2). 3B_Adames (1), Alberto (1). HR_Lowe (2), Zunino (3), Meadows (4), C.Santana (3). SF_Meadows (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay Hill 2 4 4 4 1 1 Kittredge W,3-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Honeywell Jr. H,1 1 1-3 2 1 1 2 0 Strickland H,2 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 Richards S,1-1 3 1 1 1 0 4

Kansas City Keller L,1-2 1 2-3 3 5 5 3 1 Alberto 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Newberry 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 0 E.Santana 2 4 2 2 0 1 Zimmer 1 5 4 4 0 0 Zuber 1 1 0 0 0 2 Barlow 1 0 0 0 0 0 Holland 2-3 3 3 3 1 1

Hill pitched to 5 batters in the 3rd.

WP_Strickland, Keller.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:35. A_4,481 (37,903).

