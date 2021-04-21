Tampa Bay 14, Kansas City 7

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|42
|14
|17
|14
|
|Totals
|36
|7
|9
|7
|
|Meadows dh
|5
|2
|3
|2
|
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Arozarena lf
|6
|1
|3
|0
|
|C.Santana 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Wendle 3b
|6
|2
|3
|1
|
|Gallagher ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe 2b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Margot rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tsutsugo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|3
|
|Isbel rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Alberto 3b-p
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Phillips cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Dozier rf-3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Adames ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Benintendi lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Zunino c
|4
|2
|1
|2
|
|Taylor cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lopez ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Tampa Bay
|140
|114
|003
|—
|14
|Kansas City
|004
|011
|100
|—
|7
E_Hill (1), Merrifield (3), Benintendi (2). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Kansas City 3. LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Kansas City 6. 2B_Kiermaier (1), Meadows (4), Wendle (5), Merrifield (4), C.Santana (4), Lopez (2). 3B_Adames (1), Alberto (1). HR_Lowe (2), Zunino (3), Meadows (4), C.Santana (3). SF_Meadows (1).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hill
|2
|
|4
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Kittredge W,3-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Honeywell Jr. H,1
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Strickland H,2
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Richards S,1-1
|3
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keller L,1-2
|1
|2-3
|3
|5
|5
|3
|1
|Alberto
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Newberry
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|E.Santana
|2
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Zimmer
|1
|
|5
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Zuber
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Barlow
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holland
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
Hill pitched to 5 batters in the 3rd.
WP_Strickland, Keller.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_3:35. A_4,481 (37,903).
