Tampa Bay 2, Oakland 0

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|0
|7
|0
|
|Totals
|30
|2
|8
|2
|
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arozarena dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Margot lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brosseau 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moreland dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lowe ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowrie ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz 3b-1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brown rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Murphy ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tsutsugo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kemp 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wendle 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Machín ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zunino c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Garcia c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Phillips rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|020
|00x
|—
|2
DP_Oakland 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Oakland 8, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Kemp (1), Moreland (1), Margot (4), Phillips (3). HR_Zunino (5).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Irvin L,2-3
|6
|
|7
|2
|2
|1
|8
|Guerra
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Romo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Glasnow W,3-1
|7
|
|5
|0
|0
|2
|10
|Springs H,3
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Castillo S,6-8
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Guerra, Glasnow.
Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_2:45. A_3,374 (25,000).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments