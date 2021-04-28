Trending:
Tampa Bay 2, Oakland 0

By The Associated Press
April 28, 2021 10:11 pm
< a min read
      
Oakland Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 0 7 0 Totals 30 2 8 2
Canha lf 3 0 1 0 Arozarena dh 4 0 1 0
Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 Margot lf 4 0 2 1
Laureano cf 4 0 1 0 Brosseau 2b 3 0 0 0
Moreland dh 3 0 1 0 Lowe ph-2b 0 0 0 0
Lowrie ph 1 0 0 0 Díaz 3b-1b 4 0 2 0
Chapman 3b 4 0 2 0 Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0
Brown rf 3 0 0 0 Adames ss 4 0 0 0
Murphy ph 1 0 1 0 Tsutsugo 1b 3 0 0 0
Kemp 2b 4 0 1 0 Wendle 3b 0 0 0 0
Machín ss 3 0 0 0 Zunino c 3 1 2 1
Garcia c 3 0 0 0 Phillips rf 2 1 1 0
Oakland 000 000 000 0
Tampa Bay 000 020 00x 2

DP_Oakland 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Oakland 8, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Kemp (1), Moreland (1), Margot (4), Phillips (3). HR_Zunino (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Irvin L,2-3 6 7 2 2 1 8
Guerra 1 1 0 0 0 2
Romo 1 0 0 0 2 0
Tampa Bay
Glasnow W,3-1 7 5 0 0 2 10
Springs H,3 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Castillo S,6-8 2-3 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Guerra, Glasnow.

Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:45. A_3,374 (25,000).

