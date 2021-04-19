On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Tampa Bay 4, Kansas City 1

By The Associated Press
April 19, 2021 11:29 pm
Tampa Bay Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 4 7 2 Totals 30 1 5 1
Díaz dh 4 0 0 0 Merrifield 2b 4 0 0 0
Arozarena lf 4 0 1 0 C.Santana 1b 4 0 2 0
Phillips lf 1 0 0 0 Perez c 4 1 1 0
Lowe 2b 5 0 0 0 Soler dh 3 0 0 1
Margot rf 3 0 0 0 Alberto 3b 3 0 0 0
Brosseau 1b 3 0 0 0 Dozier rf 3 0 0 0
Mejía c 4 0 1 0 Benintendi lf 3 0 0 0
Wendle 3b 3 2 1 0 Taylor cf 3 0 1 0
Adames ss 4 2 2 0 Lopez ss 3 0 1 0
Kiermaier cf 4 0 2 2
Tampa Bay 000 020 101 4
Kansas City 000 000 001 1

E_C.Santana (1), Merrifield (2), Perez (1). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Kansas City 4. 2B_C.Santana (3), Perez (4). SF_Soler (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Fleming W,1-1 5 1-3 2 0 0 0 3
Thompson H,2 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Strickland H,1 1 2 0 0 0 1
Mazza 1 1 1 1 0 0
Kansas City
Duffy L,2-1 6 4 2 0 2 8
Brentz 0 1 1 0 1 0
Zuber 2 0 0 0 0 2
Davis 1 2 1 1 1 2

Brentz pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Fleming (Alberto). WP_Mazza.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:00. A_5,589 (37,903).

