Tampa Bay 4, Kansas City 1

|Tampa Bay
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|4
|7
|2
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|Díaz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|C.Santana 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Phillips lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Perez c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Lowe 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Soler dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Margot rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alberto 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Brosseau 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dozier rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mejía c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Benintendi lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Adames ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Lopez ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Tampa Bay
|000
|020
|101
|—
|4
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
E_C.Santana (1), Merrifield (2), Perez (1). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Kansas City 4. 2B_C.Santana (3), Perez (4). SF_Soler (1).
|Tampa Bay
|Fleming W,1-1
|5
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Thompson H,2
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strickland H,1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mazza
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|Duffy L,2-1
|6
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|Brentz
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Zuber
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Davis
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
Brentz pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Fleming (Alberto). WP_Mazza.
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_3:00. A_5,589 (37,903).
