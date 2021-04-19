Tampa Bay 4, Kansas City 1

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|7
|2
|4
|12
|
|Díaz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.264
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Phillips lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Lowe 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.161
|Margot rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.245
|Brosseau 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.229
|Mejía c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.321
|Wendle 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.340
|Adames ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.222
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|0
|5
|
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|C.Santana 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Perez c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Soler dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.156
|Alberto 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Dozier rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.139
|Benintendi lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Lopez ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Tampa Bay
|000
|020
|101_4
|7
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|001_1
|5
|3
E_C.Santana (1), Merrifield (2), Perez (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Kansas City 4. 2B_C.Santana (3), Perez (4). RBIs_Kiermaier 2 (2), Soler (5). SF_Soler.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Lowe 2); Kansas City 2 (Soler, Merrifield). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 9; Kansas City 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Perez. GIDP_Mejía, Dozier.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Lowe, Adames, Brosseau); Kansas City 1 (Perez, C.Santana).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fleming, W, 1-1
|5
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|65
|0.87
|Thompson, H, 2
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.24
|Strickland, H, 1
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|1.80
|Mazza
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|18
|11.42
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Duffy, L, 2-1
|6
|
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|96
|0.50
|Brentz
|0
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|14
|1.80
|Zuber
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|0.00
|Davis
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|35
|5.40
Brentz pitched to 3 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored_Zuber 2-0. HBP_Fleming (Alberto). WP_Mazza.
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_3:00. A_5,589 (37,903).
