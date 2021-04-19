Tampa Bay 4, Kansas City 1

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 4 7 2 4 12 Díaz dh 4 0 0 0 1 2 .264 Arozarena lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .246 Phillips lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .100 Lowe 2b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .161 Margot rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .245 Brosseau 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .229 Mejía c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .321 Wendle 3b 3 2 1 0 1 0 .340 Adames ss 4 2 2 0 0 0 .204 Kiermaier cf 4 0 2 2 0 0 .222

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 1 5 1 0 5 Merrifield 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .298 C.Santana 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .231 Perez c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .288 Soler dh 3 0 0 1 0 2 .156 Alberto 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .212 Dozier rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .139 Benintendi lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .204 Taylor cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .265 Lopez ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .286

Tampa Bay 000 020 101_4 7 0 Kansas City 000 000 001_1 5 3

E_C.Santana (1), Merrifield (2), Perez (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Kansas City 4. 2B_C.Santana (3), Perez (4). RBIs_Kiermaier 2 (2), Soler (5). SF_Soler.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Lowe 2); Kansas City 2 (Soler, Merrifield). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 9; Kansas City 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Perez. GIDP_Mejía, Dozier.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Lowe, Adames, Brosseau); Kansas City 1 (Perez, C.Santana).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fleming, W, 1-1 5 1-3 2 0 0 0 3 65 0.87 Thompson, H, 2 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 15 3.24 Strickland, H, 1 1 2 0 0 0 1 20 1.80 Mazza 1 1 1 1 0 0 18 11.42

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Duffy, L, 2-1 6 4 2 0 2 8 96 0.50 Brentz 0 1 1 0 1 0 14 1.80 Zuber 2 0 0 0 0 2 17 0.00 Davis 1 2 1 1 1 2 35 5.40

Brentz pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_Zuber 2-0. HBP_Fleming (Alberto). WP_Mazza.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:00. A_5,589 (37,903).

