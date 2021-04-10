Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|
|Totals
|35
|4
|10
|4
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tsutsugo dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Meadows lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Hicks cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arozarena rf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gardner lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wendle 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Adames ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Phillips cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bruce 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mejía c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Tampa Bay
|121
|000
|00x
|—
|4
E_Sánchez (3), Urshela (1). DP_New York 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_New York 6, Tampa Bay 11. 2B_LeMahieu (2), Gardner (2), Phillips (1). HR_Meadows (3), Arozarena (1).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Germán L,0-2
|4
|
|8
|4
|4
|1
|5
|Wilson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Loaisiga
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Cessa
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Archer
|2
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Kittredge W,2-0
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Springs
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Thompson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reed
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Mazza
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Wilson (Wendle).
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Marty Foster; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_3:04. A_6,270 (25,000).
