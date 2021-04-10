On Air: Federal News Network program
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

By The Associated Press
April 10, 2021 4:38 pm
< a min read
      
New York Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 0 5 0 Totals 35 4 10 4
LeMahieu 2b 3 0 1 0 Tsutsugo dh 5 0 1 0
Judge rf 4 0 1 0 Meadows lf 4 1 1 1
Hicks cf 3 0 1 0 Arozarena rf 5 1 3 1
Stanton dh 4 0 0 0 Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0
Torres ss 4 0 0 0 Díaz 1b 3 0 0 0
Gardner lf 4 0 1 0 Wendle 3b 3 1 2 0
Sánchez c 3 0 1 0 Adames ss 3 1 1 0
Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0 Phillips cf 4 0 1 0
Bruce 1b 3 0 0 0 Mejía c 4 0 1 2
New York 000 000 000 0
Tampa Bay 121 000 00x 4

E_Sánchez (3), Urshela (1). DP_New York 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_New York 6, Tampa Bay 11. 2B_LeMahieu (2), Gardner (2), Phillips (1). HR_Meadows (3), Arozarena (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Germán L,0-2 4 8 4 4 1 5
Wilson 1 0 0 0 1 2
Loaisiga 2 2 0 0 1 3
Cessa 1 0 0 0 0 2
Tampa Bay
Archer 2 1-3 3 0 0 0 4
Kittredge W,2-0 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Springs 2 1 0 0 0 3
Thompson 1 0 0 0 0 0
Reed 1 0 0 0 1 1
Mazza 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Wilson (Wendle).

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Marty Foster; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:04. A_6,270 (25,000).

