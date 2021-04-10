Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 0 5 0 2 9 LeMahieu 2b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .313 Judge rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .346 Hicks cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .148 Stanton dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .207 Torres ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .219 Gardner lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .357 Sánchez c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .292 Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Bruce 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .111

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 4 10 4 3 12 Tsutsugo dh 5 0 1 0 0 4 .192 Meadows lf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .267 Arozarena rf 5 1 3 1 0 1 .333 Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .208 Díaz 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .200 Wendle 3b 3 1 2 0 0 1 .348 Adames ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .269 Phillips cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .143 Mejía c 4 0 1 2 0 0 .308

New York 000 000 000_0 5 2 Tampa Bay 121 000 00x_4 10 0

E_Sánchez (3), Urshela (1). LOB_New York 6, Tampa Bay 11. 2B_LeMahieu (2), Gardner (2), Phillips (1). HR_Meadows (3), off Germán; Arozarena (1), off Germán. RBIs_Meadows (3), Mejía 2 (3), Arozarena (3).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Stanton, Urshela); Tampa Bay 5 (Arozarena, Phillips, Lowe, Mejía). RISP_New York 0 for 4; Tampa Bay 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Judge, Phillips. GIDP_Hicks.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Lowe, Díaz).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Germán, L, 0-2 4 8 4 4 1 5 79 9.00 Wilson 1 0 0 0 1 2 24 0.00 Loaisiga 2 2 0 0 1 3 39 0.00 Cessa 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.00

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Archer 2 1-3 3 0 0 0 4 42 6.23 Kittredge, W, 2-0 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 20 2.45 Springs 2 1 0 0 0 3 35 0.00 Thompson 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 5.40 Reed 1 0 0 0 1 1 12 0.00 Mazza 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 11.57

Inherited runners-scored_Kittredge 1-0. HBP_Wilson (Wendle).

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Marty Foster; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:04. A_6,270 (25,000).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.