On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

By The Associated Press
April 10, 2021 4:36 pm
< a min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 0 5 0 2 9
LeMahieu 2b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .313
Judge rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .346
Hicks cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .148
Stanton dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .207
Torres ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .219
Gardner lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .357
Sánchez c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .292
Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Bruce 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .111
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 4 10 4 3 12
Tsutsugo dh 5 0 1 0 0 4 .192
Meadows lf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .267
Arozarena rf 5 1 3 1 0 1 .333
Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .208
Díaz 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .200
Wendle 3b 3 1 2 0 0 1 .348
Adames ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .269
Phillips cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .143
Mejía c 4 0 1 2 0 0 .308
New York 000 000 000_0 5 2
Tampa Bay 121 000 00x_4 10 0

E_Sánchez (3), Urshela (1). LOB_New York 6, Tampa Bay 11. 2B_LeMahieu (2), Gardner (2), Phillips (1). HR_Meadows (3), off Germán; Arozarena (1), off Germán. RBIs_Meadows (3), Mejía 2 (3), Arozarena (3).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Stanton, Urshela); Tampa Bay 5 (Arozarena, Phillips, Lowe, Mejía). RISP_New York 0 for 4; Tampa Bay 1 for 7.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

Runners moved up_Judge, Phillips. GIDP_Hicks.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Lowe, Díaz).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Germán, L, 0-2 4 8 4 4 1 5 79 9.00
Wilson 1 0 0 0 1 2 24 0.00
Loaisiga 2 2 0 0 1 3 39 0.00
Cessa 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.00
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Archer 2 1-3 3 0 0 0 4 42 6.23
Kittredge, W, 2-0 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 20 2.45
Springs 2 1 0 0 0 3 35 0.00
Thompson 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 5.40
Reed 1 0 0 0 1 1 12 0.00
Mazza 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 11.57

Inherited runners-scored_Kittredge 1-0. HBP_Wilson (Wendle).

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Marty Foster; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:04. A_6,270 (25,000).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 ASPA's 2021 Annual Conference
4|11 World Health Care Congress (WHCC20)
4|12 GTC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh throws out first pitch before Red Sox-Orioles game