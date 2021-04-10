Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|2
|9
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.313
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.346
|Hicks cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.148
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.207
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Gardner lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.357
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Bruce 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.111
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|10
|4
|3
|12
|
|Tsutsugo dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.192
|Meadows lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.267
|Arozarena rf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Díaz 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Wendle 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.348
|Adames ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.269
|Phillips cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Mejía c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.308
|New York
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|2
|Tampa Bay
|121
|000
|00x_4
|10
|0
E_Sánchez (3), Urshela (1). LOB_New York 6, Tampa Bay 11. 2B_LeMahieu (2), Gardner (2), Phillips (1). HR_Meadows (3), off Germán; Arozarena (1), off Germán. RBIs_Meadows (3), Mejía 2 (3), Arozarena (3).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Stanton, Urshela); Tampa Bay 5 (Arozarena, Phillips, Lowe, Mejía). RISP_New York 0 for 4; Tampa Bay 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Judge, Phillips. GIDP_Hicks.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Lowe, Díaz).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Germán, L, 0-2
|4
|
|8
|4
|4
|1
|5
|79
|9.00
|Wilson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|0.00
|Loaisiga
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|39
|0.00
|Cessa
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.00
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Archer
|2
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|42
|6.23
|Kittredge, W, 2-0
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|2.45
|Springs
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|35
|0.00
|Thompson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|5.40
|Reed
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|0.00
|Mazza
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|11.57
Inherited runners-scored_Kittredge 1-0. HBP_Wilson (Wendle).
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Marty Foster; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_3:04. A_6,270 (25,000).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments