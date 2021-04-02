Tampa Bay 6, Miami 4

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 6 8 6 3 7 Tsutsugo 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Meadows lf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .286 Kittredge p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Adames ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Arozarena rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Lowe 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .286 Díaz 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .143 Castillo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Wendle ss-3b 4 1 1 3 0 1 .250 Margot cf-lf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .333 Mejía c 2 0 1 1 1 0 .500 Yarbrough p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Fairbanks p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Roe p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Sherriff p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Kiermaier ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .167

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 4 10 3 3 7 Rojas ss 5 0 2 2 0 1 .250 Marte cf 5 0 3 0 0 0 .333 Aguilar 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .429 1-Sierra pr-rf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .000 Cooper rf-1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Anderson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .143 Duvall lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Chisholm Jr. 2b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .333 Alfaro c 3 1 0 0 1 0 .167 López p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Bleier p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Brinson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Curtiss p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Dickerson ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .200 García p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bass p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Berti ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Tampa Bay 000 001 104_6 8 1 Miami 000 000 310_4 10 0

a-flied out for Bleier in the 6th. b-doubled for Curtiss in the 7th. c-struck out for Sherriff in the 8th. d-grounded out for Bass in the 9th.

1-ran for Aguilar in the 8th.

E_Lowe (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 3, Miami 8. 2B_Marte (1), Dickerson (1). 3B_Margot (1), Chisholm Jr. (1). HR_Meadows (2), off Bleier; Margot (1), off Curtiss; Wendle (1), off Bass. RBIs_Meadows (2), Margot (1), Wendle 3 (3), Mejía (1), Dickerson (1), Rojas 2 (2). SB_Sierra (1). SF_Mejía.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Díaz); Miami 4 (Cooper, Marte, Alfaro, Sierra). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 3; Miami 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Duvall. LIDP_Yarbrough, Cooper. GIDP_Meadows.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Díaz, Lowe, Díaz); Miami 2 (Chisholm Jr., Aguilar, Chisholm Jr.; Rojas, Chisholm Jr., Aguilar).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Yarbrough 5 2-3 4 0 0 0 3 65 0.00 Fairbanks, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 5 0.00 Roe, H, 1 2-3 1 2 2 1 2 23 27.00 Sherriff, BS, 0-1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 11 27.00 Kittredge, W, 1-0 1 2 1 1 1 1 22 9.00 Castillo, S, 2-2 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 0.00

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA López 5 2 0 0 2 4 77 0.00 Bleier 1 1 1 1 0 1 18 9.00 Curtiss 1 1 1 1 0 0 19 9.00 García, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 4.50 Bass, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1 4 4 4 0 1 15 36.00

Inherited runners-scored_Fairbanks 1-0, Sherriff 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_3:22. A_6,115 (36,742).

