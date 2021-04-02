Tampa Bay 6, Miami 4

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|6
|8
|6
|3
|7
|
|Tsutsugo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Meadows lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.286
|Kittredge p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Adames ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Arozarena rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Lowe 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Díaz 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Castillo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Wendle ss-3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.250
|Margot cf-lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Mejía c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|Yarbrough p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Fairbanks p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Roe p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sherriff p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Kiermaier ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|3
|3
|7
|
|Rojas ss
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Marte cf
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.429
|1-Sierra pr-rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Cooper rf-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Anderson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Duvall lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Alfaro c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|López p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bleier p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Brinson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Curtiss p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Dickerson ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bass p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Berti ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Tampa Bay
|000
|001
|104_6
|8
|1
|Miami
|000
|000
|310_4
|10
|0
a-flied out for Bleier in the 6th. b-doubled for Curtiss in the 7th. c-struck out for Sherriff in the 8th. d-grounded out for Bass in the 9th.
1-ran for Aguilar in the 8th.
E_Lowe (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 3, Miami 8. 2B_Marte (1), Dickerson (1). 3B_Margot (1), Chisholm Jr. (1). HR_Meadows (2), off Bleier; Margot (1), off Curtiss; Wendle (1), off Bass. RBIs_Meadows (2), Margot (1), Wendle 3 (3), Mejía (1), Dickerson (1), Rojas 2 (2). SB_Sierra (1). SF_Mejía.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Díaz); Miami 4 (Cooper, Marte, Alfaro, Sierra). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 3; Miami 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Duvall. LIDP_Yarbrough, Cooper. GIDP_Meadows.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Díaz, Lowe, Díaz); Miami 2 (Chisholm Jr., Aguilar, Chisholm Jr.; Rojas, Chisholm Jr., Aguilar).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Yarbrough
|5
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|65
|0.00
|Fairbanks, H, 2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|0.00
|Roe, H, 1
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|23
|27.00
|Sherriff, BS, 0-1
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|27.00
|Kittredge, W, 1-0
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|22
|9.00
|Castillo, S, 2-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|López
|5
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|77
|0.00
|Bleier
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|9.00
|Curtiss
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|19
|9.00
|García, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|4.50
|Bass, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|4
|4
|4
|0
|1
|15
|36.00
Inherited runners-scored_Fairbanks 1-0, Sherriff 2-2.
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Jerry Layne.
T_3:22. A_6,115 (36,742).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments