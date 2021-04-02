Trending:
Sports News

Tampa Bay 6, Miami 4

By The Associated Press
April 2, 2021 10:53 pm
1 min read
      
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 6 8 6 3 7
Tsutsugo 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Meadows lf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .286
Kittredge p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Adames ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Arozarena rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Lowe 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .286
Díaz 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .143
Castillo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wendle ss-3b 4 1 1 3 0 1 .250
Margot cf-lf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .333
Mejía c 2 0 1 1 1 0 .500
Yarbrough p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Fairbanks p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Roe p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sherriff p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Kiermaier ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .167
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 4 10 3 3 7
Rojas ss 5 0 2 2 0 1 .250
Marte cf 5 0 3 0 0 0 .333
Aguilar 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .429
1-Sierra pr-rf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .000
Cooper rf-1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Anderson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .143
Duvall lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Chisholm Jr. 2b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .333
Alfaro c 3 1 0 0 1 0 .167
López p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Bleier p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Brinson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Curtiss p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Dickerson ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .200
García p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bass p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Berti ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Tampa Bay 000 001 104_6 8 1
Miami 000 000 310_4 10 0

a-flied out for Bleier in the 6th. b-doubled for Curtiss in the 7th. c-struck out for Sherriff in the 8th. d-grounded out for Bass in the 9th.

1-ran for Aguilar in the 8th.

E_Lowe (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 3, Miami 8. 2B_Marte (1), Dickerson (1). 3B_Margot (1), Chisholm Jr. (1). HR_Meadows (2), off Bleier; Margot (1), off Curtiss; Wendle (1), off Bass. RBIs_Meadows (2), Margot (1), Wendle 3 (3), Mejía (1), Dickerson (1), Rojas 2 (2). SB_Sierra (1). SF_Mejía.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Díaz); Miami 4 (Cooper, Marte, Alfaro, Sierra). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 3; Miami 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Duvall. LIDP_Yarbrough, Cooper. GIDP_Meadows.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Díaz, Lowe, Díaz); Miami 2 (Chisholm Jr., Aguilar, Chisholm Jr.; Rojas, Chisholm Jr., Aguilar).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Yarbrough 5 2-3 4 0 0 0 3 65 0.00
Fairbanks, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 5 0.00
Roe, H, 1 2-3 1 2 2 1 2 23 27.00
Sherriff, BS, 0-1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 11 27.00
Kittredge, W, 1-0 1 2 1 1 1 1 22 9.00
Castillo, S, 2-2 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 0.00
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
López 5 2 0 0 2 4 77 0.00
Bleier 1 1 1 1 0 1 18 9.00
Curtiss 1 1 1 1 0 0 19 9.00
García, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 4.50
Bass, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1 4 4 4 0 1 15 36.00

Inherited runners-scored_Fairbanks 1-0, Sherriff 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_3:22. A_6,115 (36,742).

