Tampa Bay 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|6
|6
|6
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|5
|3
|
|Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Arozarena rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Kiermaier cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Meadows dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brosseau 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Torres ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Margot lf
|4
|2
|1
|2
|
|Gardner lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mejía c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Sánchez c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Wendle 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Higashioka c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Phillips cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Odor 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Tampa Bay
|010
|200
|201
|—
|6
|New York
|010
|000
|200
|—
|3
E_Wendle (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 2, New York 7. 2B_Mejía (2), Judge (1). HR_Mejía (1), Margot (2), Wendle (2), Odor (1). SB_Margot (2).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Glasnow W,2-0
|5
|
|2
|1
|1
|4
|7
|Springs H,1
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|McHugh H,1
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Thompson H,1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Castillo S,4-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Montgomery L,1-1
|6
|
|2
|4
|4
|2
|7
|Loaisiga
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Wilson
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
Montgomery pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
WP_Glasnow.
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Jerry Layne.
T_3:28. A_10,583 (47,309).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments