Tampa Bay 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

By The Associated Press
April 17, 2021 5:10 pm
Tampa Bay New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 6 6 6 Totals 33 3 5 3
Díaz 1b 4 0 1 0 LeMahieu 1b 4 1 2 1
Arozarena rf 4 0 0 0 Judge rf 4 0 1 1
Kiermaier cf 0 0 0 0 Hicks cf 4 0 1 0
Meadows dh 3 1 0 0 Stanton dh 4 0 0 0
Brosseau 2b 3 1 1 0 Torres ss 3 0 0 0
Margot lf 4 2 1 2 Gardner lf 4 0 0 0
Mejía c 4 1 2 2 Sánchez c 1 1 0 0
Wendle 3b 4 1 1 2 Higashioka c 2 0 0 0
Adames ss 4 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0
Phillips cf-rf 3 0 0 0 Odor 2b 4 1 1 1
Tampa Bay 010 200 201 6
New York 010 000 200 3

E_Wendle (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 2, New York 7. 2B_Mejía (2), Judge (1). HR_Mejía (1), Margot (2), Wendle (2), Odor (1). SB_Margot (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Glasnow W,2-0 5 2 1 1 4 7
Springs H,1 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2
McHugh H,1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1
Thompson H,1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Castillo S,4-5 1 0 0 0 0 2
New York
Montgomery L,1-1 6 2 4 4 2 7
Loaisiga 2 2 1 1 0 3
Wilson 1 2 1 1 0 2

Montgomery pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

WP_Glasnow.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_3:28. A_10,583 (47,309).

