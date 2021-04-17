Tampa Bay 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

Tampa Bay New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 6 6 6 Totals 33 3 5 3 Díaz 1b 4 0 1 0 LeMahieu 1b 4 1 2 1 Arozarena rf 4 0 0 0 Judge rf 4 0 1 1 Kiermaier cf 0 0 0 0 Hicks cf 4 0 1 0 Meadows dh 3 1 0 0 Stanton dh 4 0 0 0 Brosseau 2b 3 1 1 0 Torres ss 3 0 0 0 Margot lf 4 2 1 2 Gardner lf 4 0 0 0 Mejía c 4 1 2 2 Sánchez c 1 1 0 0 Wendle 3b 4 1 1 2 Higashioka c 2 0 0 0 Adames ss 4 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0 Phillips cf-rf 3 0 0 0 Odor 2b 4 1 1 1

Tampa Bay 010 200 201 — 6 New York 010 000 200 — 3

E_Wendle (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 2, New York 7. 2B_Mejía (2), Judge (1). HR_Mejía (1), Margot (2), Wendle (2), Odor (1). SB_Margot (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay Glasnow W,2-0 5 2 1 1 4 7 Springs H,1 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2 McHugh H,1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 Thompson H,1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Castillo S,4-5 1 0 0 0 0 2

New York Montgomery L,1-1 6 2 4 4 2 7 Loaisiga 2 2 1 1 0 3 Wilson 1 2 1 1 0 2

Montgomery pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

WP_Glasnow.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_3:28. A_10,583 (47,309).

