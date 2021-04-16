Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Yankees 2

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|8
|11
|6
|7
|11
|
|Meadows lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|.220
|Arozarena rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.264
|Phillips cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Lowe dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.191
|Díaz 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Wendle 3b
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|.326
|Margot cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Brosseau 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.280
|Adames ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Zunino c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.161
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|2
|3
|2
|2
|14
|
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.308
|Torres ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.220
|Stanton dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.182
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Hicks cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Higashioka c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Frazier lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.182
|Odor 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.118
|Tampa Bay
|200
|042
|000_8
|11
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|200_2
|3
|3
E_Odor 2 (2), Urshela (2). LOB_Tampa Bay 11, New York 2. 2B_Arozarena (2), Lowe (3), Brosseau (3), Zunino (2). HR_Stanton (2), off Richards. RBIs_Lowe 2 (6), Brosseau (4), Arozarena (6), Zunino 2 (6), Stanton 2 (11).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 7 (Brosseau 2, Díaz, Meadows); New York 0. RISP_Tampa Bay 3 for 15; New York 0 for 0.
Runners moved up_Díaz, Margot. GIDP_Margot, Judge.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Brosseau, Díaz); New York 1 (Odor, LeMahieu).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wacha, W, 1-1
|6
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|9
|93
|4.20
|Richards
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|38
|7.20
|Strickland
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.25
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nelson, L, 0-2
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|30
|10.80
|King
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|3
|4
|69
|0.00
|Cessa
|1
|
|2
|4
|1
|2
|2
|33
|1.17
|Luetge
|4
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|3
|52
|7.11
HBP_King (Lowe).
Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_3:22. A_10,202 (47,309).
