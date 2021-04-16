Trending:
Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Yankees 2

By The Associated Press
April 16, 2021 10:49 pm
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 8 11 6 7 11
Meadows lf 3 1 0 0 3 2 .220
Arozarena rf 4 1 1 1 1 0 .264
Phillips cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Lowe dh 3 0 1 2 1 1 .191
Díaz 1b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .286
Wendle 3b 5 2 3 0 0 2 .326
Margot cf-rf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .282
Brosseau 2b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .280
Adames ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .196
Zunino c 4 1 1 2 1 2 .161
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 2 3 2 2 14
LeMahieu 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .295
Judge rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .308
Torres ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .220
Stanton dh 4 1 1 2 0 2 .182
Urshela 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .267
Hicks cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Sánchez c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .243
Higashioka c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .400
Frazier lf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .182
Odor 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .118
Tampa Bay 200 042 000_8 11 0
New York 000 000 200_2 3 3

E_Odor 2 (2), Urshela (2). LOB_Tampa Bay 11, New York 2. 2B_Arozarena (2), Lowe (3), Brosseau (3), Zunino (2). HR_Stanton (2), off Richards. RBIs_Lowe 2 (6), Brosseau (4), Arozarena (6), Zunino 2 (6), Stanton 2 (11).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 7 (Brosseau 2, Díaz, Meadows); New York 0. RISP_Tampa Bay 3 for 15; New York 0 for 0.

Runners moved up_Díaz, Margot. GIDP_Margot, Judge.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Brosseau, Díaz); New York 1 (Odor, LeMahieu).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wacha, W, 1-1 6 1 0 0 2 9 93 4.20
Richards 2 2 2 2 0 3 38 7.20
Strickland 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.25
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nelson, L, 0-2 1 2 2 2 2 2 30 10.80
King 3 2 0 0 3 4 69 0.00
Cessa 1 2 4 1 2 2 33 1.17
Luetge 4 5 2 2 0 3 52 7.11

HBP_King (Lowe).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:22. A_10,202 (47,309).

