Texas 1, Baltimore 0

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|0
|5
|0
|0
|10
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.355
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Stewart lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|McKenna lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.180
|Ruiz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|b-Mancini ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Sisco c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.150
|Urías 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|5
|1
|5
|11
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.219
|Solak 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.293
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.230
|García rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Dahl dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.218
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.341
|Culberson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|White lf-cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|Taveras cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.098
|a-Calhoun ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.600
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000
|0_0
|5
|1
|Texas
|000
|000
|000
|1_1
|5
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-singled for Taveras in the 8th. b-singled for Ruiz in the 10th.
E_Franco (3). LOB_Baltimore 5, Texas 10. 2B_Santander (1), Urías (1), Trevino (2). RBIs_Lowe (16). CS_Solak (1). S_Kiner-Falefa.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Franco, Mullins); Texas 2 (Kiner-Falefa, García). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 5; Texas 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Mountcastle, Culberson.
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Means
|7
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|9
|96
|1.52
|Plutko
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|1.86
|Fry
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.35
|Valdez
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|1.12
|Lakins Sr., L, 1-1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|23
|0.00
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson
|8
|
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|97
|2.53
|Kennedy
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|3.00
|King, W, 1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.29
Inherited runners-scored_Fry 2-0. WP_Lakins Sr.(2).
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Marty Foster; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_3:00. A_24,267 (40,300).
