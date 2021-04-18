Texas 1, Baltimore 0

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 0 5 0 0 10 Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .355 Santander rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .182 Stewart lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250 McKenna lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Franco 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .254 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .180 Ruiz dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .133 b-Mancini ph-dh 1 0 1 0 0 0 .186 Galvis ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Sisco c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .150 Urías 2b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .278

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 1 5 1 5 11 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .219 Solak 2b 3 0 2 0 2 0 .293 Lowe 1b 4 0 1 1 1 1 .230 García rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Dahl dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .218 Trevino c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .341 Culberson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .258 White lf-cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .167 Taveras cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .098 a-Calhoun ph-lf 1 0 1 0 1 0 .600

Baltimore 000 000 000 0_0 5 1 Texas 000 000 000 1_1 5 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-singled for Taveras in the 8th. b-singled for Ruiz in the 10th.

E_Franco (3). LOB_Baltimore 5, Texas 10. 2B_Santander (1), Urías (1), Trevino (2). RBIs_Lowe (16). CS_Solak (1). S_Kiner-Falefa.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Franco, Mullins); Texas 2 (Kiner-Falefa, García). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 5; Texas 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Mountcastle, Culberson.

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Means 7 3 0 0 2 9 96 1.52 Plutko 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 9 1.86 Fry 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.35 Valdez 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 1.12 Lakins Sr., L, 1-1 2-3 1 1 0 2 1 23 0.00

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gibson 8 4 0 0 0 6 97 2.53 Kennedy 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 3.00 King, W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 1.29

Inherited runners-scored_Fry 2-0. WP_Lakins Sr.(2).

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Marty Foster; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:00. A_24,267 (40,300).

