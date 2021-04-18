On Air: This Just In!
Texas 1, Baltimore 0

By The Associated Press
April 18, 2021 6:26 pm
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 0 5 0 0 10
Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .355
Santander rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .182
Stewart lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250
McKenna lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Franco 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .254
Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .180
Ruiz dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .133
b-Mancini ph-dh 1 0 1 0 0 0 .186
Galvis ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .245
Sisco c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .150
Urías 2b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .278
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 1 5 1 5 11
Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .219
Solak 2b 3 0 2 0 2 0 .293
Lowe 1b 4 0 1 1 1 1 .230
García rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Dahl dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .218
Trevino c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .341
Culberson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .258
White lf-cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .167
Taveras cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .098
a-Calhoun ph-lf 1 0 1 0 1 0 .600
Baltimore 000 000 000 0_0 5 1
Texas 000 000 000 1_1 5 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-singled for Taveras in the 8th. b-singled for Ruiz in the 10th.

E_Franco (3). LOB_Baltimore 5, Texas 10. 2B_Santander (1), Urías (1), Trevino (2). RBIs_Lowe (16). CS_Solak (1). S_Kiner-Falefa.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Franco, Mullins); Texas 2 (Kiner-Falefa, García). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 5; Texas 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Mountcastle, Culberson.

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Means 7 3 0 0 2 9 96 1.52
Plutko 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 9 1.86
Fry 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.35
Valdez 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 1.12
Lakins Sr., L, 1-1 2-3 1 1 0 2 1 23 0.00
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gibson 8 4 0 0 0 6 97 2.53
Kennedy 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 3.00
King, W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 1.29

Inherited runners-scored_Fry 2-0. WP_Lakins Sr.(2).

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Marty Foster; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:00. A_24,267 (40,300).

