Texas 1, Baltimore 0

Baltimore Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 0 5 0 Totals 33 1 5 1 Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 0 0 Santander rf 4 0 1 0 Solak 2b 3 0 2 0 Stewart lf 4 0 0 0 Lowe 1b 4 0 1 1 McKenna lf 0 0 0 0 García rf 4 0 0 0 Franco 3b 4 0 1 0 Dahl dh 4 0 0 0 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0 Trevino c 4 0 1 0 Ruiz dh 3 0 0 0 Culberson 3b 4 0 0 0 Mancini ph-dh 1 0 1 0 White lf-cf 3 1 0 0 Galvis ss 4 0 0 0 Taveras cf 2 0 0 0 Sisco c 3 0 0 0 Calhoun ph-lf 1 0 1 0 Urías 2b 3 0 2 0

Baltimore 000 000 000 0 — 0 Texas 000 000 000 1 — 1

E_Franco (3). LOB_Baltimore 5, Texas 10. 2B_Santander (1), Urías (1), Trevino (2). S_Kiner-Falefa (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore Means 7 3 0 0 2 9 Plutko 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 Fry 1 0 0 0 0 1 Valdez 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Lakins Sr. L,1-1 2-3 1 1 0 2 1

Texas Gibson 8 4 0 0 0 6 Kennedy 1 0 0 0 0 3 King W,1-0 1 1 0 0 0 1

Fry pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

WP_Lakins Sr.(2).

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Marty Foster; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:00. A_24,267 (40,300).

