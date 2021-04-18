On Air: This Just In!
Texas 1, Baltimore 0

By The Associated Press
April 18, 2021 6:15 pm
< a min read
      
Baltimore Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 0 5 0 Totals 33 1 5 1
Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 0 0
Santander rf 4 0 1 0 Solak 2b 3 0 2 0
Stewart lf 4 0 0 0 Lowe 1b 4 0 1 1
McKenna lf 0 0 0 0 García rf 4 0 0 0
Franco 3b 4 0 1 0 Dahl dh 4 0 0 0
Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0 Trevino c 4 0 1 0
Ruiz dh 3 0 0 0 Culberson 3b 4 0 0 0
Mancini ph-dh 1 0 1 0 White lf-cf 3 1 0 0
Galvis ss 4 0 0 0 Taveras cf 2 0 0 0
Sisco c 3 0 0 0 Calhoun ph-lf 1 0 1 0
Urías 2b 3 0 2 0
Baltimore 000 000 000 0 0
Texas 000 000 000 1 1

E_Franco (3). LOB_Baltimore 5, Texas 10. 2B_Santander (1), Urías (1), Trevino (2). S_Kiner-Falefa (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Means 7 3 0 0 2 9
Plutko 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Fry 1 0 0 0 0 1
Valdez 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Lakins Sr. L,1-1 2-3 1 1 0 2 1
Texas
Gibson 8 4 0 0 0 6
Kennedy 1 0 0 0 0 3
King W,1-0 1 1 0 0 0 1

Fry pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

WP_Lakins Sr.(2).

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Marty Foster; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:00. A_24,267 (40,300).

