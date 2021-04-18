Texas 1, Baltimore 0

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|0
|5
|0
|
|Totals
|33
|1
|5
|1
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Solak 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Stewart lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|McKenna lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|García rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dahl dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ruiz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Culberson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mancini ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|White lf-cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taveras cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sisco c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Calhoun ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Urías 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
|Texas
|000
|000
|000
|1
|—
|1
E_Franco (3). LOB_Baltimore 5, Texas 10. 2B_Santander (1), Urías (1), Trevino (2). S_Kiner-Falefa (1).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Means
|7
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|9
|Plutko
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Fry
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Valdez
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lakins Sr. L,1-1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gibson
|8
|
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Kennedy
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|King W,1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Fry pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
WP_Lakins Sr.(2).
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Marty Foster; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_3:00. A_24,267 (40,300).
