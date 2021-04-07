On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Texas 2, Toronto 1

By The Associated Press
April 7, 2021 4:58 pm
< a min read
      
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 1 9 1 1 12
Semien ss 3 1 2 1 1 0 .240
Biggio 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .136
Bichette dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Hernández rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .208
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .316
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .200
Grichuk cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .400
Panik 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .333
1-Davis pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Jansen c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .182
a-Tellez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 8 2 0 8
Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .280
Dahl lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .280
Gallo dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .300
Solak 2b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .238
Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .320
Trevino c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .412
White rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Taveras cf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .105
Culberson 3b 3 0 2 0 0 1 .200
Toronto 000 000 010_1 9 0
Texas 020 000 00x_2 8 0

a-pinch hit for Jansen in the 9th.

1-ran for Panik in the 9th.

LOB_Toronto 8, Texas 7. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (1), Jansen (1), Culberson (1). HR_Semien (3), off Bush; Solak (1), off Ryu. RBIs_Semien (5), Solak (2), Taveras (1). SB_Lowe (1). S_Taveras.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Grichuk, Bichette); Texas 5 (Kiner-Falefa 2, Dahl, Trevino). RISP_Toronto 0 for 4; Texas 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_White. GIDP_Biggio.

DP_Texas 1 (Kiner-Falefa, Lowe).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ryu, L, 0-1 7 7 2 2 0 7 90 2.92
Mayza 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 8 0.00
Dolis 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 9.00
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gibson, W, 1-0 6 6 0 0 1 8 82 7.11
Sborz, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 11.57
Bush, H, 2 1 2 1 1 0 1 24 9.00
Kennedy, S, 2-2 1 1 0 0 0 3 19 3.00

Inherited runners-scored_Dolis 2-0. HBP_Mayza (Solak).

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_2:33. A_16,876 (40,300).

