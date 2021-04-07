Texas 2, Toronto 1

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 1 9 1 1 12 Semien ss 3 1 2 1 1 0 .240 Biggio 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .136 Bichette dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Hernández rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .208 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .316 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .200 Grichuk cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .400 Panik 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .333 1-Davis pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Jansen c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .182 a-Tellez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 8 2 0 8 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .280 Dahl lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .280 Gallo dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .300 Solak 2b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .238 Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .320 Trevino c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .412 White rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Taveras cf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .105 Culberson 3b 3 0 2 0 0 1 .200

Toronto 000 000 010_1 9 0 Texas 020 000 00x_2 8 0

a-pinch hit for Jansen in the 9th.

1-ran for Panik in the 9th.

LOB_Toronto 8, Texas 7. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (1), Jansen (1), Culberson (1). HR_Semien (3), off Bush; Solak (1), off Ryu. RBIs_Semien (5), Solak (2), Taveras (1). SB_Lowe (1). S_Taveras.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Grichuk, Bichette); Texas 5 (Kiner-Falefa 2, Dahl, Trevino). RISP_Toronto 0 for 4; Texas 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_White. GIDP_Biggio.

DP_Texas 1 (Kiner-Falefa, Lowe).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ryu, L, 0-1 7 7 2 2 0 7 90 2.92 Mayza 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 8 0.00 Dolis 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 9.00

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gibson, W, 1-0 6 6 0 0 1 8 82 7.11 Sborz, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 11.57 Bush, H, 2 1 2 1 1 0 1 24 9.00 Kennedy, S, 2-2 1 1 0 0 0 3 19 3.00

Inherited runners-scored_Dolis 2-0. HBP_Mayza (Solak).

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_2:33. A_16,876 (40,300).

