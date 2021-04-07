Texas 2, Toronto 1

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|1
|9
|1
|1
|12
|
|Semien ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.240
|Biggio 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.136
|Bichette dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.208
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.400
|Panik 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|1-Davis pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|a-Tellez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|8
|2
|0
|8
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Dahl lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.280
|Gallo dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Solak 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.320
|Trevino c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.412
|White rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Taveras cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.105
|Culberson 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Toronto
|000
|000
|010_1
|9
|0
|Texas
|020
|000
|00x_2
|8
|0
a-pinch hit for Jansen in the 9th.
1-ran for Panik in the 9th.
LOB_Toronto 8, Texas 7. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (1), Jansen (1), Culberson (1). HR_Semien (3), off Bush; Solak (1), off Ryu. RBIs_Semien (5), Solak (2), Taveras (1). SB_Lowe (1). S_Taveras.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Grichuk, Bichette); Texas 5 (Kiner-Falefa 2, Dahl, Trevino). RISP_Toronto 0 for 4; Texas 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_White. GIDP_Biggio.
DP_Texas 1 (Kiner-Falefa, Lowe).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryu, L, 0-1
|7
|
|7
|2
|2
|0
|7
|90
|2.92
|Mayza
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
|Dolis
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9.00
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson, W, 1-0
|6
|
|6
|0
|0
|1
|8
|82
|7.11
|Sborz, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|11.57
|Bush, H, 2
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|24
|9.00
|Kennedy, S, 2-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored_Dolis 2-0. HBP_Mayza (Solak).
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_2:33. A_16,876 (40,300).
