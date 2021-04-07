Texas 2, Toronto 1

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|1
|9
|1
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|8
|2
|
|Semien ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Biggio 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dahl lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bichette dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gallo dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Solak 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trevino c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|White rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Panik 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Taveras cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Davis pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Culberson 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tellez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|Texas
|020
|000
|00x
|—
|2
DP_Toronto 0, Texas 1. LOB_Toronto 8, Texas 7. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (1), Jansen (1), Culberson (1). HR_Semien (3), Solak (1). SB_Lowe (1). S_Taveras (1).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ryu L,0-1
|7
|
|7
|2
|2
|0
|7
|Mayza
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Dolis
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gibson W,1-0
|6
|
|6
|0
|0
|1
|8
|Sborz H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bush H,2
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Kennedy S,2-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP_Mayza (Solak).
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_2:33. A_16,876 (40,300).
