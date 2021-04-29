Texas 4, Boston 1

Boston Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 1 3 1 Totals 30 4 7 4 Hernández cf 4 0 0 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 1 1 1 Verdugo lf 3 1 1 0 Solak 2b 4 0 0 0 Martinez dh 1 0 0 0 Gallo dh 4 1 1 0 Arroyo ph-dh 0 0 0 0 García rf 3 1 1 1 Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 Lowe 1b 4 0 1 0 Devers 3b 4 0 1 1 Trevino c 3 1 2 2 Vázquez c 4 0 1 0 Dahl lf 2 0 0 0 Gonzalez 2b 4 0 0 0 Culberson 3b 3 0 1 0 Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0 White cf 3 0 0 0 Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 0

Boston 000 001 000 — 1 Texas 000 102 10x — 4

E_Devers (3), Bogaerts (5), Trevino (3). DP_Boston 1, Texas 0. LOB_Boston 6, Texas 4. 2B_Verdugo (7), Devers (6), Gallo (1). HR_Trevino (1), Kiner-Falefa (3). SF_García (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Pérez L,0-2 5 2-3 5 2 1 0 7 Sawamura 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 2 Hernandez 1 0 0 0 0 3

Texas Gibson W,3-0 6 3 1 1 3 4 King H,2 1 0 0 0 0 0 J.Rodríguez H,3 1 0 0 0 0 0 Kennedy S,5-5 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Pérez (Dahl).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_2:49. A_23,640 (40,300).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.