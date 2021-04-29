Texas 4, Boston 1

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|
|Totals
|30
|4
|7
|4
|
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Verdugo lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Solak 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martinez dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallo dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Arroyo ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|García rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Trevino c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dahl lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gonzalez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Culberson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|White cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|Texas
|000
|102
|10x
|—
|4
E_Devers (3), Bogaerts (5), Trevino (3). DP_Boston 1, Texas 0. LOB_Boston 6, Texas 4. 2B_Verdugo (7), Devers (6), Gallo (1). HR_Trevino (1), Kiner-Falefa (3). SF_García (1).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pérez L,0-2
|5
|2-3
|5
|2
|1
|0
|7
|Sawamura
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Hernandez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gibson W,3-0
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|3
|4
|King H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rodríguez H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kennedy S,5-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Pérez (Dahl).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_2:49. A_23,640 (40,300).
