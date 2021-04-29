On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Texas 4, Boston 1

By The Associated Press
April 29, 2021 11:15 pm
< a min read
      
Boston Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 1 3 1 Totals 30 4 7 4
Hernández cf 4 0 0 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 1 1 1
Verdugo lf 3 1 1 0 Solak 2b 4 0 0 0
Martinez dh 1 0 0 0 Gallo dh 4 1 1 0
Arroyo ph-dh 0 0 0 0 García rf 3 1 1 1
Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 Lowe 1b 4 0 1 0
Devers 3b 4 0 1 1 Trevino c 3 1 2 2
Vázquez c 4 0 1 0 Dahl lf 2 0 0 0
Gonzalez 2b 4 0 0 0 Culberson 3b 3 0 1 0
Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0 White cf 3 0 0 0
Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 0
Boston 000 001 000 1
Texas 000 102 10x 4

E_Devers (3), Bogaerts (5), Trevino (3). DP_Boston 1, Texas 0. LOB_Boston 6, Texas 4. 2B_Verdugo (7), Devers (6), Gallo (1). HR_Trevino (1), Kiner-Falefa (3). SF_García (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Pérez L,0-2 5 2-3 5 2 1 0 7
Sawamura 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 2
Hernandez 1 0 0 0 0 3
Texas
Gibson W,3-0 6 3 1 1 3 4
King H,2 1 0 0 0 0 0
J.Rodríguez H,3 1 0 0 0 0 0
Kennedy S,5-5 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Pérez (Dahl).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Brian O’Nora.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into the low-code, no-code surge that is democratizing transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

T_2:49. A_23,640 (40,300).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 STAREAST Virtual Testing Conference
4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|28 Atlassian Team 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Harris and Pelosi make history at Biden's first address to Congress