Texas 5, Tampa Bay 1

By The Associated Press
April 14, 2021 10:30 pm
< a min read
      
Texas Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 5 9 5 Totals 34 1 8 1
Kiner-Falefa ss 4 1 0 0 Meadows lf 4 0 1 0
Dahl dh 5 1 2 2 Arozarena rf 4 0 0 0
Gallo rf 2 1 1 0 B.Lowe 2b 4 1 1 1
García lf 4 0 2 2 Díaz 1b 4 0 2 0
N.Lowe 1b 4 1 2 1 Wendle 3b 4 0 1 0
Solak 2b 4 0 0 0 Margot cf 4 0 2 0
Heim c 3 1 0 0 Tsutsugo dh 4 0 1 0
Culberson 3b 3 0 2 0 Zunino c 3 0 0 0
Taveras cf 4 0 0 0 Adames ss 3 0 0 0
Texas 010 000 400 5
Tampa Bay 000 000 001 1

DP_Texas 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Texas 6, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Dahl (3), Wendle (4). HR_N.Lowe (4), García (1), B.Lowe (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Arihara W,1-1 5 2-3 3 0 0 0 5
King H,1 1 3 0 0 0 1
Cody 2 1-3 2 1 1 0 4
Tampa Bay
Fleming L,0-1 5 4 1 1 2 2
Mazza 3 5 4 4 3 1
Strickland 1 0 0 0 0 2

King pitched to 4 batters in the 7th, Fleming pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

WP_Arihara.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Marty Foster; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_2:58. A_3,021 (25,000).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

