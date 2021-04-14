Texas 5, Tampa Bay 1

|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|
|Totals
|34
|1
|8
|1
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Meadows lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dahl dh
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Arozarena rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallo rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|García lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|N.Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Wendle 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Solak 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Heim c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Tsutsugo dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Culberson 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Texas
|010
|000
|400
|—
|5
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
DP_Texas 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Texas 6, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Dahl (3), Wendle (4). HR_N.Lowe (4), García (1), B.Lowe (1).
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Arihara W,1-1
|5
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|King H,1
|1
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cody
|2
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fleming L,0-1
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Mazza
|3
|
|5
|4
|4
|3
|1
|Strickland
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
King pitched to 4 batters in the 7th, Fleming pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
WP_Arihara.
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Marty Foster; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_2:58. A_3,021 (25,000).
