Texas 5, Tampa Bay 1

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|5
|5
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.235
|Dahl dh
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.209
|Gallo rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.270
|García lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.375
|N.Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.239
|Solak 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Heim c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|Culberson 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.368
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.094
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|1
|8
|1
|0
|10
|
|Meadows lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Arozarena rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.289
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Wendle 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Tsutsugo dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.158
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.148
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Texas
|010
|000
|400_5
|9
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|001_1
|8
|0
LOB_Texas 6, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Dahl (3), Wendle (4). HR_N.Lowe (4), off Fleming; García (1), off Mazza; B.Lowe (1), off Cody. RBIs_N.Lowe (15), Dahl 2 (3), García 2 (2), B.Lowe (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Solak, García); Tampa Bay 4 (Zunino 2, B.Lowe). RISP_Texas 3 for 6; Tampa Bay 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_N.Lowe 2. GIDP_N.Lowe, Wendle.
DP_Texas 1 (N.Lowe, Kiner-Falefa, N.Lowe); Tampa Bay 1 (Díaz, Zunino, Díaz).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Arihara, W, 1-1
|5
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|85
|3.07
|King, H, 1
|1
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|1.50
|Cody
|2
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|35
|5.87
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fleming, L, 0-1
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|84
|1.80
|Mazza
|3
|
|5
|4
|4
|3
|1
|48
|11.74
|Strickland
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored_Cody 2-0, Mazza 2-0. IBB_off Mazza (Gallo). WP_Arihara.
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Marty Foster; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_2:58. A_3,021 (25,000).
