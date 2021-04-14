Trending:
Texas 5, Tampa Bay 1

By The Associated Press
April 14, 2021 10:28 pm
< a min read
      
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 5 9 5 5 5
Kiner-Falefa ss 4 1 0 0 1 1 .235
Dahl dh 5 1 2 2 0 1 .209
Gallo rf 2 1 1 0 2 0 .270
García lf 4 0 2 2 0 0 .375
N.Lowe 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .239
Solak 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .209
Heim c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .214
Culberson 3b 3 0 2 0 1 1 .368
Taveras cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .094
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 1 8 1 0 10
Meadows lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .238
Arozarena rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .289
B.Lowe 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .200
Díaz 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .286
Wendle 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .303
Margot cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .290
Tsutsugo dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .158
Zunino c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .148
Adames ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .200
Texas 010 000 400_5 9 0
Tampa Bay 000 000 001_1 8 0

LOB_Texas 6, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Dahl (3), Wendle (4). HR_N.Lowe (4), off Fleming; García (1), off Mazza; B.Lowe (1), off Cody. RBIs_N.Lowe (15), Dahl 2 (3), García 2 (2), B.Lowe (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Solak, García); Tampa Bay 4 (Zunino 2, B.Lowe). RISP_Texas 3 for 6; Tampa Bay 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_N.Lowe 2. GIDP_N.Lowe, Wendle.

DP_Texas 1 (N.Lowe, Kiner-Falefa, N.Lowe); Tampa Bay 1 (Díaz, Zunino, Díaz).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Arihara, W, 1-1 5 2-3 3 0 0 0 5 85 3.07
King, H, 1 1 3 0 0 0 1 20 1.50
Cody 2 1-3 2 1 1 0 4 35 5.87
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fleming, L, 0-1 5 4 1 1 2 2 84 1.80
Mazza 3 5 4 4 3 1 48 11.74
Strickland 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 3.00

Inherited runners-scored_Cody 2-0, Mazza 2-0. IBB_off Mazza (Gallo). WP_Arihara.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Marty Foster; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_2:58. A_3,021 (25,000).

