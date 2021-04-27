Texas 6, L.A. Angels 1

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|1
|10
|1
|1
|5
|
|Fletcher 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.431
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Walsh rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.329
|Upton lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Pujols 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.224
|J.Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Bemboom c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|6
|9
|6
|3
|9
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Solak 2b
|4
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.286
|Gallo rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.232
|García lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Trevino c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Calhoun dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Culberson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.293
|White cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.159
|Los Angeles
|010
|000
|000_1
|10
|0
|Texas
|102
|200
|10x_6
|9
|0
LOB_Los Angeles 9, Texas 4. 2B_Fletcher (2), Walsh (4), Trout (7). HR_Solak (4), off Quintana; Gallo (1), off Quintana; Solak (5), off Guerra. RBIs_Pujols (12), Solak 2 (12), Gallo 2 (7), Culberson (6), White (4). SB_White (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Rendon 3, Trout); Texas 2 (Gallo). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 11; Texas 2 for 4.
Runners moved up_Trout, Ohtani. GIDP_Fletcher, Culberson, Trevino.
DP_Los Angeles 2 (Fletcher, J.Iglesias, Pujols; J.Iglesias, Fletcher, Pujols); Texas 1 (Kiner-Falefa, Lowe).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quintana, L, 0-2
|3
|1-3
|6
|5
|5
|2
|2
|66
|10.13
|Cishek
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|5.87
|Guerra
|3
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|41
|4.40
|Rowen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.23
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Foltynewicz, W, 1-3
|5
|1-3
|8
|1
|1
|0
|4
|95
|4.61
|King
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|1.46
|Rodríguez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.91
|Martin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|4.05
Inherited runners-scored_Cishek 2-1, King 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_2:50. A_16,103 (40,300).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments