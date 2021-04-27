Texas 6, L.A. Angels 1

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 1 10 1 1 5 Fletcher 2b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .265 Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .286 Trout cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .431 Rendon 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Walsh rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .329 Upton lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .240 Pujols 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .224 J.Iglesias ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .267 Bemboom c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .263

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 6 9 6 3 9 Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .258 Solak 2b 4 3 3 2 0 1 .286 Gallo rf 3 1 1 2 1 1 .232 García lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Lowe 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .267 Trevino c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .246 Calhoun dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .313 Culberson 3b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .293 White cf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .159

Los Angeles 010 000 000_1 10 0 Texas 102 200 10x_6 9 0

LOB_Los Angeles 9, Texas 4. 2B_Fletcher (2), Walsh (4), Trout (7). HR_Solak (4), off Quintana; Gallo (1), off Quintana; Solak (5), off Guerra. RBIs_Pujols (12), Solak 2 (12), Gallo 2 (7), Culberson (6), White (4). SB_White (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Rendon 3, Trout); Texas 2 (Gallo). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 11; Texas 2 for 4.

Runners moved up_Trout, Ohtani. GIDP_Fletcher, Culberson, Trevino.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Fletcher, J.Iglesias, Pujols; J.Iglesias, Fletcher, Pujols); Texas 1 (Kiner-Falefa, Lowe).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Quintana, L, 0-2 3 1-3 6 5 5 2 2 66 10.13 Cishek 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 17 5.87 Guerra 3 2 1 1 0 4 41 4.40 Rowen 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 1.23

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Foltynewicz, W, 1-3 5 1-3 8 1 1 0 4 95 4.61 King 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 17 1.46 Rodríguez 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 4.91 Martin 1 0 0 0 1 0 11 4.05

Inherited runners-scored_Cishek 2-1, King 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:50. A_16,103 (40,300).

