Texas 6, L.A. Angels 1

By The Associated Press
April 27, 2021 11:14 pm
< a min read
      
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 1 10 1 1 5
Fletcher 2b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .265
Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Trout cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .431
Rendon 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Walsh rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .329
Upton lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .240
Pujols 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .224
J.Iglesias ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .267
Bemboom c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .263
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 6 9 6 3 9
Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .258
Solak 2b 4 3 3 2 0 1 .286
Gallo rf 3 1 1 2 1 1 .232
García lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Lowe 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .267
Trevino c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .246
Calhoun dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .313
Culberson 3b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .293
White cf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .159
Los Angeles 010 000 000_1 10 0
Texas 102 200 10x_6 9 0

LOB_Los Angeles 9, Texas 4. 2B_Fletcher (2), Walsh (4), Trout (7). HR_Solak (4), off Quintana; Gallo (1), off Quintana; Solak (5), off Guerra. RBIs_Pujols (12), Solak 2 (12), Gallo 2 (7), Culberson (6), White (4). SB_White (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Rendon 3, Trout); Texas 2 (Gallo). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 11; Texas 2 for 4.

Runners moved up_Trout, Ohtani. GIDP_Fletcher, Culberson, Trevino.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Fletcher, J.Iglesias, Pujols; J.Iglesias, Fletcher, Pujols); Texas 1 (Kiner-Falefa, Lowe).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Quintana, L, 0-2 3 1-3 6 5 5 2 2 66 10.13
Cishek 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 17 5.87
Guerra 3 2 1 1 0 4 41 4.40
Rowen 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 1.23
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Foltynewicz, W, 1-3 5 1-3 8 1 1 0 4 95 4.61
King 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 17 1.46
Rodríguez 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 4.91
Martin 1 0 0 0 1 0 11 4.05

Inherited runners-scored_Cishek 2-1, King 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:50. A_16,103 (40,300).

