Texas 6, Tampa Bay 4

By The Associated Press
April 15, 2021 11:12 pm
Texas Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 6 11 6 Totals 37 4 7 3
Kiner-Falefa ss 5 0 2 0 Meadows dh 5 0 1 1
Trevino c 5 1 1 0 Arozarena rf 4 0 0 0
Gallo dh 3 1 1 0 B.Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0
García rf 5 1 1 2 Díaz 1b 2 0 0 0
N.Lowe 1b 3 0 1 0 Wendle ss 5 0 1 0
Solak 2b 5 2 3 2 Margot lf 4 1 1 0
Culberson 3b 4 1 1 2 Brosseau 3b 5 2 2 2
White lf 5 0 0 0 Mejía c 4 0 2 0
Taveras cf 4 0 1 0 Adames ph 1 0 0 0
Phillips cf 2 1 0 0
Tsutsugo ph 1 0 0 0
Texas 010 210 000 2 6
Tampa Bay 001 200 100 0 4

E_Trevino (2), Taveras (3). DP_Texas 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Texas 9, Tampa Bay 12. 2B_Brosseau (2), Margot (2). HR_Solak (2), Culberson (2), García (1), Brosseau (1). SB_Taveras (2), Margot (1), N.Lowe (2). S_Culberson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Lyles 5 1-3 5 3 3 1 4
Benjamin BS,0-1 1 1-3 0 1 1 4 1
de Geus 1 0 0 0 1 2
Hearn 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Sborz W,1-1 1 1 0 0 1 2
Kennedy S,3-3 1 0 0 0 0 2
Tampa Bay
Hill 4 1-3 7 4 4 2 2
Kittredge 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Springs 1 1 0 0 0 1
Thompson 1 0 0 0 0 2
Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 1
Reed L,0-1 1 2 2 1 1 1

de Geus pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Kittredge (N.Lowe).

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:44. A_4,217 (25,000).

