Texas 6, Tampa Bay 4

|Texas
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|39
|6
|11
|6
|Totals
|37
|4
|7
|3
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Meadows dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Trevino c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Arozarena rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|García rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Díaz 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|N.Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Wendle ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Solak 2b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Margot lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Culberson 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Brosseau 3b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|White lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Mejía c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Adames ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Phillips cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Tsutsugo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Texas
|010
|210
|000
|2
|—
|6
|Tampa Bay
|001
|200
|100
|0
|—
|4
E_Trevino (2), Taveras (3). DP_Texas 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Texas 9, Tampa Bay 12. 2B_Brosseau (2), Margot (2). HR_Solak (2), Culberson (2), García (1), Brosseau (1). SB_Taveras (2), Margot (1), N.Lowe (2). S_Culberson (2).
|Texas
|Lyles
|5
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Benjamin BS,0-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|4
|1
|de Geus
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Hearn
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sborz W,1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Kennedy S,3-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Tampa Bay
|Hill
|4
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|2
|2
|Kittredge
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Springs
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Thompson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Castillo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Reed L,0-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
de Geus pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Kittredge (N.Lowe).
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_3:44. A_4,217 (25,000).
