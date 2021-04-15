Trending:
Texas 6, Tampa Bay 4

By The Associated Press
April 15, 2021 11:10 pm
1 min read
      
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 6 11 6 3 8
Kiner-Falefa ss 5 0 2 0 0 0 .250
Trevino c 5 1 1 0 0 1 .361
Gallo dh 3 1 1 0 2 2 .275
García rf 5 1 1 2 0 1 .308
N.Lowe 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .245
Solak 2b 5 2 3 2 0 1 .250
Culberson 3b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .348
White lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .182
Taveras cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .111
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 4 7 3 8 12
Meadows dh 5 0 1 1 0 2 .238
Arozarena rf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .265
B.Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .182
Díaz 1b 2 0 0 0 3 0 .270
Wendle ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .289
Margot lf 4 1 1 0 1 3 .286
Brosseau 3b 5 2 2 2 0 1 .300
Mejía c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .300
a-Adames ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .195
Phillips cf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .125
b-Tsutsugo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .154
Texas 010 210 000 2_6 11 2
Tampa Bay 001 200 100 0_4 7 0

a-struck out for Mejía in the 10th. b-struck out for Phillips in the 10th.

E_Trevino (2), Taveras (3). LOB_Texas 9, Tampa Bay 12. 2B_Brosseau (2), Margot (2). HR_Solak (2), off Hill; Culberson (2), off Hill; García (1), off Reed; Brosseau (1), off Lyles. RBIs_Solak 2 (7), Culberson 2 (5), García 2 (4), Meadows (3), Brosseau 2 (3). SB_Taveras (2), Margot (1), N.Lowe (2). S_Culberson.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 6 (García, Kiner-Falefa, Culberson, White); Tampa Bay 7 (B.Lowe, Brosseau, Wendle, Meadows, Margot, Tsutsugo). RISP_Texas 3 for 8; Tampa Bay 3 for 13.

Runners moved up_García, Brosseau. GIDP_Trevino.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (B.Lowe, Wendle, Díaz).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lyles 5 1-3 5 3 3 1 4 86 4.70
Benjamin, BS, 0-1 1 1-3 0 1 1 4 1 44 4.76
de Geus 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 4.05
Hearn 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 12 5.19
Sborz, W, 1-1 1 1 0 0 1 2 20 7.20
Kennedy, S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.60
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hill 4 1-3 7 4 4 2 2 88 7.53
Kittredge 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 17 1.69
Springs 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 0.00
Thompson 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 5.06
Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.35
Reed, L, 0-1 1 2 2 1 1 1 20 2.70

Inherited runners-scored_Benjamin 1-0, de Geus 2-0, Kittredge 1-1. HBP_Kittredge (N.Lowe).

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:44. A_4,217 (25,000).

