Texas 6, Tampa Bay 4

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|6
|11
|6
|3
|8
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Trevino c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.361
|Gallo dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.275
|García rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.308
|N.Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|Solak 2b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Culberson 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.348
|White lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|4
|7
|3
|8
|12
|
|Meadows dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.238
|Arozarena rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.182
|Díaz 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.270
|Wendle ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Margot lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.286
|Brosseau 3b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.300
|Mejía c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|a-Adames ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|Phillips cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.125
|b-Tsutsugo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Texas
|010
|210
|000
|2_6
|11
|2
|Tampa Bay
|001
|200
|100
|0_4
|7
|0
a-struck out for Mejía in the 10th. b-struck out for Phillips in the 10th.
E_Trevino (2), Taveras (3). LOB_Texas 9, Tampa Bay 12. 2B_Brosseau (2), Margot (2). HR_Solak (2), off Hill; Culberson (2), off Hill; García (1), off Reed; Brosseau (1), off Lyles. RBIs_Solak 2 (7), Culberson 2 (5), García 2 (4), Meadows (3), Brosseau 2 (3). SB_Taveras (2), Margot (1), N.Lowe (2). S_Culberson.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 6 (García, Kiner-Falefa, Culberson, White); Tampa Bay 7 (B.Lowe, Brosseau, Wendle, Meadows, Margot, Tsutsugo). RISP_Texas 3 for 8; Tampa Bay 3 for 13.
Runners moved up_García, Brosseau. GIDP_Trevino.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (B.Lowe, Wendle, Díaz).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles
|5
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|4
|86
|4.70
|Benjamin, BS, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|4
|1
|44
|4.76
|de Geus
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|4.05
|Hearn
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|5.19
|Sborz, W, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|7.20
|Kennedy, S, 3-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.60
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill
|4
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|2
|2
|88
|7.53
|Kittredge
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|1.69
|Springs
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Thompson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|5.06
|Castillo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.35
|Reed, L, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|20
|2.70
Inherited runners-scored_Benjamin 1-0, de Geus 2-0, Kittredge 1-1. HBP_Kittredge (N.Lowe).
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_3:44. A_4,217 (25,000).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments