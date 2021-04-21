Texas 7, L.A. Angels 4

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|7
|6
|6
|9
|12
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Solak 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.279
|Gallo rf
|2
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|.222
|García dh
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.250
|Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.254
|Culberson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|a-Holt ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Heim c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.150
|White lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.154
|Taveras cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.093
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|4
|0
|8
|
|Fletcher 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Ohtani dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.310
|Trout cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.393
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.327
|Upton lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.235
|Rojas lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.048
|Schebler rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|J.Iglesias ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|Bemboom c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|b-Pujols ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Rengifo 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Texas
|000
|100
|042_7
|6
|0
|Los Angeles
|101
|100
|001_4
|10
|0
a-grounded out for Culberson in the 8th. b-lined out for Bemboom in the 9th.
LOB_Texas 7, Los Angeles 6. HR_García (3), off Mayers; Lowe (5), off Mayers; Trout (6), off Foltynewicz; Ohtani (5), off Foltynewicz; Upton (4), off Foltynewicz; J.Iglesias (1), off Kennedy. RBIs_Heim (2), García 3 (8), Lowe (17), Gallo (7), Trout (12), Ohtani (13), Upton (11), J.Iglesias (3). CS_García (2). SF_Heim.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Solak, White, Lowe); Los Angeles 3 (Rengifo, Trout). RISP_Texas 2 for 7; Los Angeles 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Bemboom, Rengifo.
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Foltynewicz
|6
|
|7
|3
|3
|0
|6
|89
|5.32
|King, W, 2-0
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1.12
|Rodríguez, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|6.75
|Kennedy
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|3.38
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quintana
|5
|
|2
|1
|1
|4
|8
|95
|9.00
|Rodriguez, H, 1
|2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|41
|3.48
|Mayers, L, 1-1, BS, 1-2
|0
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|12
|3.72
|Watson
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.80
|Guerra
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|3
|0
|29
|2.25
Inherited runners-scored_Mayers 1-1. HBP_King (Ohtani).
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Brennan Miller.
T_3:20. A_9,207 (45,517).
Comments