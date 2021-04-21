Texas 7, L.A. Angels 4

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 7 6 6 9 12 Kiner-Falefa ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .215 Solak 2b 3 1 0 0 2 1 .279 Gallo rf 2 2 0 1 3 2 .222 García dh 5 1 2 3 0 1 .250 Lowe 1b 4 1 2 1 1 1 .254 Culberson 3b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .257 a-Holt ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Heim c 3 0 0 1 0 0 .150 White lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .154 Taveras cf 2 1 0 0 2 2 .093

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 4 10 4 0 8 Fletcher 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .239 Ohtani dh 3 1 1 1 0 2 .310 Trout cf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .393 Walsh 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .327 Upton lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .235 Rojas lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .048 Schebler rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .286 J.Iglesias ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .274 Bemboom c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .286 b-Pujols ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Rengifo 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .091

Texas 000 100 042_7 6 0 Los Angeles 101 100 001_4 10 0

a-grounded out for Culberson in the 8th. b-lined out for Bemboom in the 9th.

LOB_Texas 7, Los Angeles 6. HR_García (3), off Mayers; Lowe (5), off Mayers; Trout (6), off Foltynewicz; Ohtani (5), off Foltynewicz; Upton (4), off Foltynewicz; J.Iglesias (1), off Kennedy. RBIs_Heim (2), García 3 (8), Lowe (17), Gallo (7), Trout (12), Ohtani (13), Upton (11), J.Iglesias (3). CS_García (2). SF_Heim.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Solak, White, Lowe); Los Angeles 3 (Rengifo, Trout). RISP_Texas 2 for 7; Los Angeles 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Bemboom, Rengifo.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Foltynewicz 6 7 3 3 0 6 89 5.32 King, W, 2-0 1 2 0 0 0 0 12 1.12 Rodríguez, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 6.75 Kennedy 1 1 1 1 0 0 10 3.38

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Quintana 5 2 1 1 4 8 95 9.00 Rodriguez, H, 1 2 1-3 1 1 1 1 4 41 3.48 Mayers, L, 1-1, BS, 1-2 0 2 3 3 1 0 12 3.72 Watson 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 11 1.80 Guerra 1 1 2 2 3 0 29 2.25

Inherited runners-scored_Mayers 1-1. HBP_King (Ohtani).

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_3:20. A_9,207 (45,517).

