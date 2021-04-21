Trending:
Sports News

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 4

By The Associated Press
April 21, 2021 7:47 pm
< a min read
      
Texas Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 7 6 6 Totals 36 4 10 4
Kiner-Falefa ss 5 1 1 0 Fletcher 2b 5 0 1 0
Solak 2b 3 1 0 0 Ohtani dh 3 1 1 1
Gallo rf 2 2 0 1 Trout cf 4 1 2 1
García dh 5 1 2 3 Walsh 1b 4 0 1 0
Lowe 1b 4 1 2 1 Upton lf 4 1 1 1
Culberson 3b 3 0 1 0 Rojas lf 0 0 0 0
Holt ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Schebler rf 4 0 1 0
Heim c 3 0 0 1 J.Iglesias ss 4 1 2 1
White lf 3 0 0 0 Bemboom c 3 0 1 0
Taveras cf 2 1 0 0 Pujols ph 1 0 0 0
Rengifo 3b 4 0 0 0
Texas 000 100 042 7
Los Angeles 101 100 001 4

LOB_Texas 7, Los Angeles 6. HR_García (3), Lowe (5), Trout (6), Ohtani (5), Upton (4), J.Iglesias (1). SF_Heim (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Foltynewicz 6 7 3 3 0 6
King W,2-0 1 2 0 0 0 0
Rodríguez H,2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kennedy 1 1 1 1 0 0
Los Angeles
Quintana 5 2 1 1 4 8
Rodriguez H,1 2 1-3 1 1 1 1 4
Mayers L,1-1 BS,1-2 0 2 3 3 1 0
Watson 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Guerra 1 1 2 2 3 0

Mayers pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_King (Ohtani).

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_3:20. A_9,207 (45,517).

