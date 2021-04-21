Texas 7, L.A. Angels 4

|Texas
|Los Angeles
|Totals
|31
|7
|6
|6
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|4
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Fletcher 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Solak 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Ohtani dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Gallo rf
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Trout cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|García dh
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Upton lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Culberson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rojas lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holt ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Schebler rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Heim c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|J.Iglesias ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|White lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bemboom c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Taveras cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Pujols ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rengifo 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Texas
|000
|100
|042
|—
|7
|Los Angeles
|101
|100
|001
|—
|4
LOB_Texas 7, Los Angeles 6. HR_García (3), Lowe (5), Trout (6), Ohtani (5), Upton (4), J.Iglesias (1). SF_Heim (1).
|Texas
|Foltynewicz
|6
|
|7
|3
|3
|0
|6
|King W,2-0
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rodríguez H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kennedy
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|Quintana
|5
|
|2
|1
|1
|4
|8
|Rodriguez H,1
|2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Mayers L,1-1 BS,1-2
|0
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Watson
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Guerra
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|3
|0
Mayers pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
HBP_King (Ohtani).
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Brennan Miller.
T_3:20. A_9,207 (45,517).
