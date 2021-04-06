Texas 7, Toronto 4

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|3
|1
|9
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|Biggio 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.111
|Bichette ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Tellez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Grichuk cf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|Kirk c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|7
|11
|7
|2
|6
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Dahl lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Gallo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.313
|Lowe dh
|3
|2
|2
|4
|1
|1
|.381
|Solak 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Guzmán 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.111
|Holt 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|1-Culberson pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Heim c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Taveras cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.063
|Toronto
|100
|000
|210_4
|6
|0
|Texas
|212
|001
|01x_7
|11
|0
1-ran for Holt in the 8th.
LOB_Toronto 3, Texas 4. HR_Bichette (1), off Dunning; Bichette (2), off Bush; Lowe 2 (3), off Roark; Guzmán (1), off Roark; Heim (1), off Milone. RBIs_Bichette 2 (2), Grichuk (5), Lowe 4 (14), Guzmán (1), Heim (1), Holt (2). SB_Kiner-Falefa (1), Solak 2 (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Kirk); Texas 1 (Guzmán). RISP_Toronto 1 for 3; Texas 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Dahl, Gallo. GIDP_Solak, Heim.
DP_Toronto 2 (Biggio, Guerrero Jr.; Biggio, Guerrero Jr.).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Roark, L, 0-1
|3
|
|6
|5
|5
|0
|2
|59
|15.00
|Milone
|3
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|49
|3.00
|Borucki
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|0.00
|Phelps
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|17
|0.00
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dunning, W, 1-0
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|6
|70
|1.80
|Hearn
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|32
|8.31
|Bush, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|9.00
|Kennedy, S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4.50
WP_Dunning, Hearn(2). PB_Kirk (1).
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_2:33. A_18,585 (40,300).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments