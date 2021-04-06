Trending:
Texas 7, Toronto 4

By The Associated Press
April 6, 2021 10:56 pm
< a min read
      
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 4 6 3 1 9
Semien 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .182
Biggio 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .111
Bichette ss 4 2 2 2 0 1 .250
Hernández rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .267
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .250
Tellez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Grichuk cf 3 0 2 1 0 0 .500
Kirk c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 7 11 7 2 6
Kiner-Falefa ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .333
Dahl lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .333
Gallo rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .313
Lowe dh 3 2 2 4 1 1 .381
Solak 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .222
Guzmán 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .111
Holt 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .250
1-Culberson pr-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Heim c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .286
Taveras cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .063
Toronto 100 000 210_4 6 0
Texas 212 001 01x_7 11 0

1-ran for Holt in the 8th.

LOB_Toronto 3, Texas 4. HR_Bichette (1), off Dunning; Bichette (2), off Bush; Lowe 2 (3), off Roark; Guzmán (1), off Roark; Heim (1), off Milone. RBIs_Bichette 2 (2), Grichuk (5), Lowe 4 (14), Guzmán (1), Heim (1), Holt (2). SB_Kiner-Falefa (1), Solak 2 (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Kirk); Texas 1 (Guzmán). RISP_Toronto 1 for 3; Texas 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Dahl, Gallo. GIDP_Solak, Heim.

DP_Toronto 2 (Biggio, Guerrero Jr.; Biggio, Guerrero Jr.).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Roark, L, 0-1 3 6 5 5 0 2 59 15.00
Milone 3 3 1 1 2 2 49 3.00
Borucki 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 0.00
Phelps 1 2 1 0 0 0 17 0.00
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Dunning, W, 1-0 5 3 1 1 0 6 70 1.80
Hearn 2 2 2 2 1 2 32 8.31
Bush, H, 1 1 1 1 1 0 1 13 9.00
Kennedy, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 4.50

WP_Dunning, Hearn(2). PB_Kirk (1).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_2:33. A_18,585 (40,300).

Sports News

