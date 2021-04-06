Trending:
Texas 7, Toronto 4

By The Associated Press
April 6, 2021 10:58 pm
< a min read
      
Toronto Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 4 6 3 Totals 33 7 11 7
Semien 2b 4 0 0 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 1 1 0
Biggio 3b 4 0 0 0 Dahl lf 4 1 2 0
Bichette ss 4 2 2 2 Gallo rf 3 0 0 0
Hernández rf 4 0 1 0 Lowe dh 3 2 2 4
Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 1 0 0 Solak 2b 4 1 2 0
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 1 0 Guzmán 1b 4 1 1 1
Tellez dh 4 0 0 0 Holt 3b 4 0 1 1
Grichuk cf 3 0 2 1 Culberson pr-3b 0 0 0 0
Kirk c 3 0 0 0 Heim c 4 1 1 1
Taveras cf 3 0 1 0
Toronto 100 000 210 4
Texas 212 001 01x 7

DP_Toronto 2, Texas 0. LOB_Toronto 3, Texas 4. HR_Bichette 2 (2), Lowe 2 (3), Guzmán (1), Heim (1). SB_Kiner-Falefa (1), Solak 2 (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Roark L,0-1 3 6 5 5 0 2
Milone 3 3 1 1 2 2
Borucki 1 0 0 0 0 2
Phelps 1 2 1 0 0 0
Texas
Dunning W,1-0 5 3 1 1 0 6
Hearn 2 2 2 2 1 2
Bush H,1 1 1 1 1 0 1
Kennedy S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Dunning, Hearn(2).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_2:33. A_18,585 (40,300).

