Texas 7, Toronto 4

Toronto Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 4 6 3 Totals 33 7 11 7 Semien 2b 4 0 0 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 1 1 0 Biggio 3b 4 0 0 0 Dahl lf 4 1 2 0 Bichette ss 4 2 2 2 Gallo rf 3 0 0 0 Hernández rf 4 0 1 0 Lowe dh 3 2 2 4 Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 1 0 0 Solak 2b 4 1 2 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 1 0 Guzmán 1b 4 1 1 1 Tellez dh 4 0 0 0 Holt 3b 4 0 1 1 Grichuk cf 3 0 2 1 Culberson pr-3b 0 0 0 0 Kirk c 3 0 0 0 Heim c 4 1 1 1 Taveras cf 3 0 1 0

Toronto 100 000 210 — 4 Texas 212 001 01x — 7

DP_Toronto 2, Texas 0. LOB_Toronto 3, Texas 4. HR_Bichette 2 (2), Lowe 2 (3), Guzmán (1), Heim (1). SB_Kiner-Falefa (1), Solak 2 (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Roark L,0-1 3 6 5 5 0 2 Milone 3 3 1 1 2 2 Borucki 1 0 0 0 0 2 Phelps 1 2 1 0 0 0

Texas Dunning W,1-0 5 3 1 1 0 6 Hearn 2 2 2 2 1 2 Bush H,1 1 1 1 1 0 1 Kennedy S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Dunning, Hearn(2).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_2:33. A_18,585 (40,300).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.