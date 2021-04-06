Texas 7, Toronto 4

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|3
|
|Totals
|33
|7
|11
|7
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Biggio 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dahl lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Gallo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lowe dh
|3
|2
|2
|4
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Solak 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Guzmán 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Tellez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Holt 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Grichuk cf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Culberson pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kirk c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heim c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Taveras cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Toronto
|100
|000
|210
|—
|4
|Texas
|212
|001
|01x
|—
|7
DP_Toronto 2, Texas 0. LOB_Toronto 3, Texas 4. HR_Bichette 2 (2), Lowe 2 (3), Guzmán (1), Heim (1). SB_Kiner-Falefa (1), Solak 2 (2).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Roark L,0-1
|3
|
|6
|5
|5
|0
|2
|Milone
|3
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Borucki
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Phelps
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dunning W,1-0
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|6
|Hearn
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Bush H,1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Kennedy S,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Dunning, Hearn(2).
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_2:33. A_18,585 (40,300).
