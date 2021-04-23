On Air: Business of Government Hour
The Latest: 3 MLB players, 5 staff test positive for COVID

By The Associated Press
April 23, 2021 1:01 pm
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Three players and five staff members were positive for COVID-19 in the past week among 12,458 monitoring tests announced by Major League Baseball and the players’ association.

The eight amounted to a 0.06% positive rate, the commissioner’s office said Friday.

There have been 39 positive tests — involving 23 players and 16 staffer — among 123,770 tests this year, a 0.03% positive rate. Nineteen of the 30 teams have had a positive test.

Six games have been postponed this season due to COVID-19: an opening three-game series between the New York Mets and Washington on April 1-3-4, two games between Minnesota and the Los Angeles Angels on April 17-18 and a game between Minnesota and Oakland on April 19.

There were 45 regular-season games postponed for virus-related reasons last year, but only two — between St. Louis and Detroit — were not made up.

___

