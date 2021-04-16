On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

The Latest: 3 players, 3 staffers positive in MLB testing

By The Associated Press
April 16, 2021 1:36 pm
< a min read
      

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Three major league players and three staff members were positive for COVID-19 during the past week among 11,713 tests, a 0.05% positive rate.

There have been 31 positive tests — 20 for players, 11 for staff — among 111,312 monitoring tests, a rate of 0.03%, the commissioner’s office said Friday. The positive tests were among 17 of the 30 teams.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn how the FedRAMP PMO and its partners believe the end result of many of ongoing initiatives is a better, faster and cheaper cloud security program by downloading this exclusive ebook.

There have been three COVID-related postponements, all a season-opening series between Washington and the New York Mets.

In the final figures released last year, MLB said it had collected 172,740 samples and that 91 had been positive, or 0.05%. Fifty-seven of 91 positives were players, and 21 of the 30 teams have had a person covered by the monitoring test positive.

There were 45 regular-season games postponed for virus-related reasons last year but just two were not made up, between St. Louis and Detroit.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|12 GTC 2021
4|15 AWS Public Sector Summit
4|15 DigiMarCon East 2021 - Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff paid a visit to federally-funded vaccination center