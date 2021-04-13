On Air: Federal Tech Talk
The Latest: Canadian Hockey League cancels Memorial Cup

By The Associated Press
April 13, 2021 1:28 pm
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Canadian Hockey League has canceled the 2021 Memorial Cup due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

CHL President Dan MacKenzie said Tuesday the decision was made based on “limitations on travel, border restrictions, and quarantining requirements that would make it impossible to produce league champions.”

The decision was made with the approval of the CHL’s three member leagues, the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

The Memorial Cup is an annual round-robin event and the coveted prize of Canadian junior hockey. It features 60 teams from Canada and four U.S. states.

The dates and location of the 2022 Memorial Cup will be announced at a later date.

___

