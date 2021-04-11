On Air: Federal News Network program
The Latest: Canucks to reopen facilities Monday at earliest

By The Associated Press
April 11, 2021 3:01 pm
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The NHL says the Vancouver Canucks’ team facilities scheduled to open Sunday will remain closed until at least Monday after an additional player entered the league’s COVID-19 protocol.

The league says the player has not been around the team since March 31, but the decision was still made to push back the reopening of the Canucks’ facilities. The league added it doesn’t believe this will endanger Vancouver resuming the season Friday.

The Canucks haven’t played since March 24 after a COVID-19 outbreak caused 21 players and four staff members to test positive. They had 19 roster players on the protocol list Saturday.

