The Latest: Cleveland steps up as newest host of NFL draft

By The Associated Press
April 29, 2021 6:59 pm
< a min read
      

The latest on the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night. (all times EDT):

___

6:55 p.m.

Since the NFL took the draft on the road, most teams in the league have sought to host it.

The road trip for the selection process began in 2015 with the first of two consecutive drafts held in Chicago. That came after the event was held in New York from 1965-2014 at various venues.

Philadelphia hosted in 2017, drawing massive crowds to the Museum of Art. Then the league headed to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, for yet another new sort of location.

Probably the most popular draft festivities occurred in 2019 in Nashville, with more than a half-million people attending along Lower Broadway for draft picks and country music (Tim McGraw and Dierks Bentley).

Las Vegas was planning to outdo all previous drafts before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the league to go virtual last year. Sin City will host next year, followed by Kansas City.

And now, it’s Cleveland, along the Lake Erie shore and by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

