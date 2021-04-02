On Air: Leaders & Legends
The Latest: Virus scraps Mets-Nationals opening series

By The Associated Press
April 2, 2021 12:41 pm
The Latest on the effects of the novel coronavirus on sports around the world:

___

The Washington Nationals say their season-opening three-game series against the New York Mets has been postponed because of coronavirus concerns.

That includes games scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Nationals Park. Thursday night’s game already had been put off.

At least three Nationals players have tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

General manager Mike Rizzo said Thursday a fourth player has been deemed a “likely positive.”

The team’s statement announcing the series has been scrapped said the decision was “due to continued follow-up testing and contact tracing involving members of the Nationals organization.”

___

